Is Enes Kanter Freedom Married to Emily Sears? Everything You Need to Know About His Relationship Status and Ethnicity

Oct 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) before a game against the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a while since we last saw Enes Kanter Freedom step on an NBA court. Recently, the 33-year-old returned to the headlines after calling Olympic skier Eileen Gu a “traitor” for representing China at the Winter Olympics. While Kanter Freedom remains a vocal human rights activist, it’s his personal life, specifically his reported relationship with model Emily Sears, that has drawn fan curiosity.

Is Enes Kanter Freedom married to Emily Sears?

Emily Sears, born and raised in Melbourne, Victoria, and known for her captivating presence both on and off the screen, posted a picture with Enes Kanter Freedom in 2021, featuring the pair smiling.

“Bravest person I know,” Sears wrote in the caption.

Shortly after, TMZ reported that they had been dating for “a couple months.” However, there has been no social media update about their relationship from either of them ever since then, let alone a marriage announcement.

While it’s hard to say whether the former Boston Celtics star and Sears are still dating or have split up, it appears both are doing well in their respective careers. How did the two meet up in the first place, given their distinctly different backgrounds?

How did Enes Kanter Freedom and Emily Sears meet?

Although there are many news reports about the picture that made things official between Enes Kanter Freedom and Emily Sears, it’s unclear how the two met. At the time, Sears was living in LA while Kanter Freedom was in Boston. However, an insider confirmed there were no issues in their long-distance relationship, according to the Daily Mail. That said, let’s dive deeper into Sears’ professional life.

What does Emily Sears do for a living?

As mentioned, Emily Sears is a model with an illustrious portfolio, gracing the covers of major magazines such as Maxim and Sports Illustrated.

However, in addition to her modeling career, the Melbourne native also transitioned into acting, making an appearance in the TV series Graod while also appearing in a few music videos.

Do Enes Kanter Freedom and Emily Sears have children?

There’s no public information confirming whether Enes Kanter Freedom and Emily Sears have any children. Both are active on Instagram, and there are no pictures of the relationship either.

Where is Enes Kanter Freedom from, and what is his nationality?

Enes Kanter Freedom was born on May 20, 1992, in Zurich, Switzerland, to immigrant parents, Mehmet and Gulsum Kanter. However, despite having a chance to represent Switzerland, Kanter Freedom, who has always been proud of his Turkish roots, chose his parents’ country.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) gestures as he reacts to an officials call against Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Even though he was born in Zurich, Kanter Freedom spent most of his childhood in Van, Turkey. After impressing scouts, at the tender age of 17, he moved to the USA to hoop. He then attended Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada, and Mountain State Academy in Beckley, West Virginia.

However, neither school would allow him to play because he had played professional basketball in Istanbul as a teen. He finally got the opportunity to play basketball for a season at Stoneridge Preparatory School in Simi Valley, California, before heading back to Turkey to represent Fenerbahce.

Despite his Turkish roots and ties in Switzerland, Kanter Freedom became an American citizen in 2021 and legally added ‘Freedom’ to his name.

What is Enes Kanter Freedom’s ethnicity?

Enes Kanter Freedom’s parents are Turkish, making him of Turkish descent, and he’s really proud of it.