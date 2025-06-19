Is Gainbridge Fieldhouse the Biggest Arena in Indiana? A Look Into Its Seating Capacity, History and More

“I’m convinced all these arenas basically feel the same when you’re actually in there no matter how much money they spent on them…. But the only arena I’ve ever been in NBA-wise, where I honestly felt like it felt different was the Indiana one, because they built it for basketball only,” said Bill Simmons about the Gainbridge Fieldhouse back in June 2022. In the 25 years that it has remained operational, the arena at 125 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, has changed its name several times. Despite that, it has continued welcoming Indiana Pacers fans throughout the quarter century, along with hosting the games of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, which was established only a year after the arena opened its doors for the general public.

Over the last 2 years, however, the attention towards the Gainbridge Fieldhouse has risen. This is thanks to the popularity Caitlin Clark has brought to Fever Games, along with the Pacers’ recent playoff runs. Now, as the arena is hosting only its 2nd ever NBA Finals, now is a good time as any to take a deep dive into its history.

Which is the largest arena in Indiana? Is it the Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

When talking about seating capacity and overall capacity for events, the title for the largest arena in Indiana goes to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After all, you can’t host races in a small area now, can you? However, when discussing the largest INDOOR arena in the state, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse rises above all. The Arena was opened back in November 1999. It was the new home for the Indiana Pacers after the team had spent 25 years (1974-1999) at the Market Square Arena. Demolished 2 years after it was abandoned by the NBA team, Market Square Arena boasted a seating capacity of 16,530 for basketball and 15,993 for ice hockey. By the time the new millennium’s arrival became imminent, however, the arena was deemed outdated.

Along with NBA and WNBA games, Gainbridge Fieldhouse also hosts college basketball games, including the annual Big Ten Conference tournaments. On top of that, Indianapolis locals can also occasionally treat themselves to indoor concerts and ice hockey games at the arena.

What is the seating capacity of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

According to Populous, a global architectural and design practice specializing in sports facilities, Gainbridge Fieldhouse has a seating capacity of 17,274 for basketball games. However, as highlighted by ‘The Sporting News’, the reported capacity for concerts is up to 19,000!

Upon its opening, the seating capacity of Gainbridge Fieldhouse (then known as Conseco Fieldhouse) was listed at 18,345. The facilities in the arena included 69 luxury suites and 2,400 club suites. The Founders Level reportedly had the best seats, with 16 rows radiating from the court into the arena. After renovations and other changes, however, the seating capacity has now reduced to 17,294.

Back in April 2019, a $400 million renovation was undertaken at the venue. Phase one, which focused exclusively on interior renovations, made improvements to visitor locker rooms, renovations to the Lightbound Courtside Club, added 2 new sideline clubs, and added 10 new suites and 2 lounge clubs to the KeyBank Level. These alterations themselves were responsible for reducing the number of suites from 64 to 56. For the Indiana Fever squad, the practice court was moved up one level to accommodate the relocation of the WNBA team’s locker room there.

Phases two and three involved exterior renovations. The parking garage had to be demolished to make way for a new outdoor entry plaza. The construction took place during the Pacers’ off-seasons, but the Indiana Fever had to be displaced to the Butler University Hinkle Fieldhouse for the 2020, 2021, and part of the 2022 season.

The final part of the renovation was the Bicentennial Unity Plaza, which hosted over $30 million worth of sculptures, art, and a basketball court. During winter months, the area is transformed into an ice skating rink that is even larger than the one at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Since 1999, all the food and beverage facilities have been provided within the arena by Levy. For the 2024-25 season, new food options added to the menu included BBQ Cowboy Patacho, Hoosier Mash Potato Bowls, and a kids’ meal with a souvenir for the first time. Well, you don’t go to the arena for healthy food. You go for the view.

According to reports, every home game for the Indiana Fever this season reportedly had packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse with at least 16,000 fans. Some games had a capacity of 17,000 fans. If that wasn’t enough, the Indiana Pacers hosting their first NBA Finals in 25 years meant that things were expected to get crazy.

Sure enough, the sale of merchandise of both Fever and Pacers products got so much that both teams’ shared online store had to put this message: “Due to the extremely high volume of online orders, we’re temporarily scaling back the number of products listed on our website to ensure we can fulfill existing orders as quickly as possible.” The high demand even caused several full-time employees, who work in finance and marketing, to be moved to help fulfill the store’s online orders.

The merchandise running out is just one example of the hype that the games for the Indiana Fever and the Indiana Pacers bring. Fortunately, to accommodate those excited fans, a good arena stands strong in Indianapolis.