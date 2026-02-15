Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing in 2026 NBA All-Star Game Tonight? Latest Injury Update & Team World Star Status

We’re yet to even get to the All-Star Game, but Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has already garnered a lot of attention. This came after he led his own celebrity All-Star team, as a coach, all the way to the title earlier this weekend.

Antetokounmpo was quite lively on the sidelines. However, will the two-time MVP be able to do so tonight during the much-awaited All-Star Game with several question marks surrounding his availability? Let’s find that out ourselves.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s latest injury update ahead of the All-Star Game?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play a huge role at the All-Star Game this season. This came after the Greek Freak was named as an All-Star for the 10th straight time this season. However, shortly after the 31-year-old suffered a calf injury on January 23rd.

The injury seemingly came during the Bucks’ 112-102 win over the red-hot Charlotte Hornets. That said, due to that blow, Antetokounmpo is expected to miss several weeks of action, including the All-Star Weekend, which was not only bad news for Milwaukee but also for the NBA, with him being such an important piece for the All-Star Weekend.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the NBA All-Star Game Trophy after the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Thus far, the superstar forward has been performing at a very high level, averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting an incredible 64.5 percent from the field. This speaks volumes about Giannis skillsey, as well as paints a daunting picture for the All-Star Game.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s role on Team World in the 2026 All-Star Game?

Well, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star’s role wasn’t only to be a starter in this year’s All-Star Game, but it was even bigger than that. That’s because after being named a starter through a combination of fan votes, media votes, and current NBA players’ votes for the tenth consecutive time, a rare feat indeed, Giannis Antetokounmpo was also named Team World’s captain.

The Greek forward was supposed to lead the likes of other Team World starters, featuring the likes of Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Karl-Anthony Towns, and others. As you’d expect with the Greek supposed to play such a huge role at the event, his still recovering from his calf strain when the All-Star Weekend rolled around was a shocker for the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver.

Despite that, he didn’t name his replacement until late. Everyone was expecting Silver to name someone, but it seemed like he wanted to wait for some clarity on the veteran’s health. With him already taking part in the festivities earlier this weekend inside the newly constructed Intuit Dome– the home of the Los Angeles Clippers– is there even a slight chance we might see Giannis Antetokounmpo in action?

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up tonight?

Well, unfortunately, that won’t be happening any longer. That’s because even though Adam Silver waited quite a while for Giannis Antetokounmpo to clear the air around his fitness, at last he had named his replacement after all.

The Milwaukee Bucks onThursday announced that Antetokounmpo won’t be able to take part in the festivities on Sunday in Inglewood, California. Shortly after, the league’s commissioner named San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox as his injury replacement.

Imago Mar 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox (4) points in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

However, given that De’Aaron Fox isn’t an international star, he will be playing for the USA Stripes team. Meanwhile, Miami’s Norman Powell, who has ties to Jamaica, will move to the Team World roster to replace the Greek Freak.

Although this probably wasn’t how Antetokounmpo might’ve planned his 10th All-Star Weekend to progress, it’s truly great to see him still make the trip to California and get involved in the festivities.