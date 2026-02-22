Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Today? Bucks vs. Raptors Latest Injury Report (Feb 22)

The Milwaukee Bucks (24-30) made a strong return from the All-Star break with a 139-118 win over the New York Pelicans on the road. Ryan Rollins (27 pts) and Kevin Porter Jr. (25 pts) starred as the Bucks extended their winning streak to three games. They get ready to take on the Brandon Ingram-led Toronto Raptors (33-23), who are currently 5th in the East.

However, the Bucks’ recent success could be in jeopardy, as a lingering injury continues to cast a shadow over the availability of their franchise star, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against the Raptors?

The latest NBA injury report from Sunday morning confirms that Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss today’s game at home. The Greek superstar has been sidelined with a right calf/soleus injury that has been bothering him since January 23. He was expected to miss roughly four to six weeks around the All-Star break with an expected return date in late February or early March.

This right calf strain comes after a barrage of heavy lower‑body loads in recent seasons. The Bucks superstar suffered a similar problem in December 2025 in the game against the Detroit Pistons, where he slipped in the paint. He was ruled out of the game and also missed a few games post that. Before his latest setback, the ‘Greek Freak’ was having an elite two-way season for the Bucks, averaging 28 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5.6 APG over 30 games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report (Feb 22)

Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic will back his players to put on a show this afternoon as they hit the road. The Raptors returned after the All-Star break with a 110-101 win over the Chicago Bulls on Feb 19. However, they will be without star man Scottie Barnes, who has been ruled out of today’s matchup due to personal reasons.

Let’s take a closer look at both teams and analyze each player’s injury status.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – Out (G-League-Two-Way)

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out (Injury/Illness-Right Calf; Strain)

Taurean Prince – Out (Injury/Illness-Neck; Surgery)

Myles Turner – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right Calf; Strain)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Scottie Barnes – Out (Personal)

Chucky Hepburn – Out (G-League-Two-Way)

AJ Lawson – Out (G-League-Two-Way)

Alijah Martin – Out (G-League-Two-Way)

Jonathan Mogbo – Out (G-League-On Assignment)

Predicted Starting Lineups for Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could line up when they face off at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks Toronto Raptors Kevin Porter Jr. Immanuel Quickley Ryan Rollins RJ Barrett AJ Green Brandon Ingram Kyle Kuzma Sandro Mamukelashvili Jericho Sims Collin Murray-Boyles

It’s no secret that the Bucks are underdogs heading into today’s game, despite their ongoing hot streak. With Antetokounmpo ruled out, it will be up to Porter Jr., Rollin, and Kuzma to challenge the Raptors, who remain in contention for a playoff spot. The home team is sweating on the health of Myles Turner, who is also dealing with a right calf strain and is listed as questionable.

Even in the absence of Barnes, the visitors have enough talent on the bench to secure a win on the road this afternoon. Ingram, who dropped 31 points in the win over the Bulls on Thursday, will be key for the Raptors as they aim to extend their win streak. All in all, it’s going to be Toronto’s offense against the Bucks’ defence – whichever unit comes out on top today, gets the win.