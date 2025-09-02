Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Today? Where to Watch Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina EuroBasket 2025 Game in USA

Greece has emerged as one of the standout teams at EuroBasket 2025. Their campaign tipped off with a gritty 75–66 victory over Italy, where Giannis Antetokounmpo set the tone on both ends, pouring in 31 points in just 29 minutes. He followed that up with another dominant showing against Georgia, posting 27 points in 25 minutes and reinforcing why ESPN ranked him as the second-best player in this year’s tournament. Winning 3-0 so far, the team looks settled, but there’s an update on Giannis.

The biggest storyline remains Giannis’ availability. After carrying a heavy load in the two games, the Greek Freak sat out against Cyprus for rest and was expected to make a comeback tonight. Because the stakes are higher, and fans are eager to see if his presence can tip the scales against a determined Bosnia and Herzegovina side. But will he suit up today?

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against Bosnia and Herzegovina today?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to miss his second straight game at EuroBasket 2025, with reports confirming he’s been ruled out of Greece’s clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina due to knee discomfort. The “Greek Freak” had already sat out the matchup against Cyprus, where the team opted to rest him for the opening leg of their back-to-back schedule. But expect a clash of styles: Greek versatility and superstar power versus Bosnian discipline and teamwork.

Going into this game, Greece has obliterated all of its previous opponents, not allowing them to score above 70 points. Bosnia and Herzegovina, however, have faced much more adversity, losing 2 of their three matches up to this point to Spain and Italy. Analysis suggests that Giannis’ absence might be the difference-maker, but the Antetokounmpos will look to keep the flock together.

If Greece executes another win in Giannis’ absence, they will be one of the biggest threats in the round of 16 when the Bucks star hopes to rejoin. But do you know when they start today? We have got you covered.

Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina collide in Limassol on September 2, 2025, at the Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center. Tip-off is set for 8 a.m. ET, and for viewers in the U.S., the game is streaming live on Courtside 1891, FIBA’s official platform, accessible through DAZN.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sits while Nurkic maps out Defensive Wall

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s center, Jusuf Nurkic, has been vocal about the challenge of containing Greece’s star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, ahead of their EuroBasket 2025 clash. Nurkic emphasized building a defensive “wall” to slow Giannis, particularly in transition, where the Greek Freak excels. He added, “At the end of the day, just stop him in transition and live with his shots. Generally, he’s sucked at those defenses the last few years he’s played in EuroBasket.”

via Imago BASKET – Amichevole – Greece vs Latvia, AEGEAN CROPOLIS TOURNAMENT 2025 34 Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece plays during the Aegean cropolis Tournament 2025, match between Greece and Latvia at OAKA Stadium on August 20, 2025, in Athens, Greece. Athens Greece PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xIPAxSport/ABACAx

Nurkic also highlighted the difference between NBA and FIBA play styles. “In the NBA, he has so much space, with shooters like Brook Lopez spreading the floor, he’s almost unstoppable. Here it’s another game, no defensive three seconds, so much happening in the paint,” he explained. Despite his confidence, Nurkic acknowledged the task’s difficulty, stating, “If even a legend can’t find it, then no one can.” His remark highlights Bosnia’s immense planning behind the Greek man, but for now, they can take it easy as the number 34 sits out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in EuroBasket 2025, making him one of the tournament’s top performers, and his absence today might be a precautionary step to avoid further mishaps. Also, his shooting efficiency will be key going forward as it is fantastical, with a field goal percentage of 74.2%, including a three-pointer in his most recent game against Georgia.

Giannis’s offensive prowess is a significant challenge for any defense, and with added motivation from Nurkic’s comments, we might be in for a performance in the round of 16 that he is keeping in store for now. Do let us know your thoughts on this!