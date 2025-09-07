Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Today? Where to Watch Greece vs Israel EuroBasket 2025 Knockout Game in USA

All eyes are once again on Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as Greece warms up for its first knockout game of the EuroBasket 2025. After a strong showing at the group stages which concluded with a thrilling win against Spain, Greece entered the knockouts as the Group C table toppers.

They take on a much weaker side on paper in the form of Israel, who will be pinning their hopes on none other than the Portland Trail Blazers Dennis Avdija. With a quarterfinal date against Lithuania on the line, both teams have everything to fight for. But before diving into predictions, matchups, and where to stream it, let’s address the one question on every fan’s mind heading into this Round of 16 clash.

Is Giannis Playing Today?

Yes. Giannis Antetokounmpo is active for Greece’s Round of 16 game against Israel. The Greek superstar missed two of the five group-stage games, including the only loss for his team thus far, which came against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Giannis missed the game due to knee discomfort as Bosnia relied on a huge Jusuf Nurkic double-double to win 80-77.

But the Bucks star returned with authority in their finale against Spain, dropping 25 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists in a near triple-double performance against Spain. It was a huge statement from the “Greek Freak,” who knows how important he is for his team’s fate in this competition. For his team, only Alexandros Samodurov is listed on the injury report.

Where to Watch Greece vs Israel EuroBasket 2025 Knockout Game in the USA?

Tip-off: Sunday, September 7

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET (9:45 p.m. local time)

Venue: Xiaomi Arena, Riga, Latvia

Stream: Courtside 1891 Max (subscription required, $30 annually)

EuroBasket 2025 isn’t being broadcast on TV in the U.S., so Courtside 1891 Max is currently the best option. The FIBA streaming platform offers full live access to every game in the tournament. There’s also a free version, Courtside 1891 Plus, which gives extended highlights and curated clips, but for live action, fans will need the Max subscription.

Greece comes in with momentum. They finished the group stage 4-1, with wins over Spain, Italy, Georgia, and Cyprus. Against Spain, they built a 16-point lead behind hot shooting and Dorsey’s early run, then held on for a 90-86 win despite a furious comeback. Greece shot 53% from the field and 48% from three in that game.

Nevertheless, Vassilis Spanoulis, the head coach, was not entirely satisfied. “It was an incredible game for my team, especially the first half. It was one of the best games that Greece ever played… But this is the game we wanted to play because we will face this game in the continuation of the tournament.” And that continuation begins now.

Israel, meanwhile, finished Group D with a 3-2 record. They beat France, Belgium, and Iceland, proving they can punch up, but losses to Slovenia and Poland exposed their defensive vulnerabilities. This team runs entirely through Deni Avdija, who is averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and three assists per game. His supporting cast includes center Roman Sorkin and point guard Yam Madar. But outside that trio, depth is limited.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They’ll need a perfect game to beat a stacked Greek squad that includes Giannis, Sloukas, Dorsey, Mitoglou, and Papanikolaou. Greece is far the better team on paper and more experience, but they’ve also shown periods of inconsistency.

Israel will try to keep the game ugly. They’ve proven they can grind out low-scoring games against better opponents, like they did against France. But if Greece controls the boards and pushes in transition, this could get out of hand early.