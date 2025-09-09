Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Today? Where to Watch Greece vs Lithuania EuroBasket 2025 Knockout Game in USA

It will be fair to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo proved why he cannot be left out of conversation when it comes to the best player at the EuroBasket 2025 tournament during the Round of 16 matchup against Israel. Dropping 37 points, 10 rebounds and an assists, the Greek Freak set up his team’s quarterfinal date with Lithuania.

Greece may have looked uneasy without their superstar. However, with him, they have continued to swat away teams. They finished with a 4-1 record in the group stages but are now against a team that also finished with the same record in Group B. Lithuania are no minnows, and the matchup remains enticing to say the least. And much of the focus will once again be on Giannis, who is set to be fit and firing once again against Jonas Valanciunas and company.

So , is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing today?

Yes. Despite concerns after missing the Bosnia game due to knee discomfort, Giannis returned in full force in the knockout opener. There were zero signs of restriction. Coach Vassilis Spanoulis trusted him to anchor a small-ball lineup at the five, and Israel had no answers. He opened with 13 in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Greek star is now averaging 30 points, 9.8 rebounds, and four assists on 72.5% shooting in this tournament. FIBA spacing, size in the paint, or zone traps, none of it matters anymore. The Bucks star has cracked the code. “He learned how to play FIBA basketball,” Lithuania head coach Rimas Kurtinaitis admitted. “His first couple of years were tough, but now he’s playing very successfully.”

It’s not just the Lithuanian bench acknowledging the challenge. Greece forward Tyler Dorsey put it bluntly, “Dominant. I think he’s unstoppable in both [NBA and FIBA]… in the NBA, they can’t sit in the paint as much… but he’s reached a level in FIBA that’s maybe the most dominant this tournament has ever seen.” The Greek national team is missing Nick Calathes and Georgios Papagiannis, while Lituania’ roster is confirmed to play without Domantas Sabonis, Ignas Brazdeikis, and Rokas Jokubaitis due to his ligament injury.

Where to Watch Greece vs Lithuania EuroBasket 2025 Knockout Game in USA

Tip-off: Tuesday, September 9

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 AM PT

Venue: Xiaomi Arena, Riga, Latvia

Stream: Courtside 1891 Max (subscription required, $30 annually)

A Courtside Max subscription is required to watch EuroBasket knockout games. The game will not air on traditional U.S. television networks like ESPN or NBA TV. The air is thick in Riga. Over 7,000 Lithuanian fans are expected to turn this into a pseudo-home game. But Giannis Antetokounmpo’s been on a tear, and Lithuania must find a way to slow down a player who’s playing as if a medal is the only acceptable outcome.