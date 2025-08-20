Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight for Greece Against Kristaps Porzingis’ Latvia in EuroBasket Prep Game?

Up until now, it was all about waiting. The Milwaukee Bucks and FIBA clashed over an insurance issue, which kept Giannis Antetokounmpo from representing Greece. He couldn’t participate in team scrimmages. But it was always a question of when rather than if. And finally, now that the crossroad has been settled, the Greek Freak is getting ready to suit up.

It’s official. The two-time MVP and Greece’s most lethal weapon will play his first preparation game with the Greek national team. His debut comes against Latvia, who house Kristaps Porzingis. It’s bound to be a huge occasion, as Greece enters the EuroBasket 2025 with high hopes. Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the forefront of those wishes.

The national team has played four games leading up to the game against Latvia. They boast a 2-2 record without Giannis Antetokounmpo, winning their last encounter against Montenegro last week. Despite the previous roadblock, the Greek basketball federation stated things are going exactly according to plan with Antetokounmpo.

Furthermore, the forward himself said he is “always ready” to don his nation’s colors. With the approval from the Bucks, the Greek Freak is ready to get loose. After his debut against Latvia, Antetokounmpo will also be on the roster for their remaining fixtures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece reacts

Greece will play Italy and France before EuroBasket 2025 officially kicks off. With them being testing matchups, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s inclusion allows Greece to settle in well before the big tournament. They know what version of the former Finals MVP they are getting. It’s different than that of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Because when it comes to the national team, Antetokounmpo’s pride swells more than ever.

Giannis Antetokounmpo embraces the Greek spotlight

Playing in the NBA is a huge honor without doubt. But playing for your own country is a different sensation altogether. For Giannis Antetokounmpo, he is the talisman. One of the nation’s jewels, his quick rise in the NBA fuels Greece’s basketball enthusiasm. He knows that very well, and Antetokounmpo loves it.

“I love this feeling; I love representing 11 million Greeks in the country and another five million in the rest of the world, because I saw that there was again that spark for basketball. If I’m the reason for it, it’s a great feeling,” he said in 2023 before the FIBA World Cup.

It’s going to be far more challenging than 2022 this time around. Greece is placed in the ‘Group of Death’. They share the group with Spain, the defending champions of the tournament. Furthermore, hosts Cyprus and Italy are also fast-developing nations. Topping this group will take something special.

Greece is counting on Giannis Antetokounmpo for such an occasion. In 2022, he was breathtaking. The Bucks ace averaged 29.3 points, leading the scorers in the tournament. Sadly, despite topping their group, Greece fell to Germany in the quarterfinals. This time, they are hoping to break that drought.

With an empowered roster, they will hope to repeat their heroics from 2005. That was the last time Greece lifted the EuroBasket. In order to do so, they will once again count on Giannis Antetokounmpo having a fabulous tournament.

