Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Latest Raptors vs Bucks Injury Report (Dec 18)

The Milwaukee Bucks are going through an extremely rough phase following a 45-point defeat against the Brooklyn Nets this Sunday. With every defeat, they are sliding down the rankings and desperately need a win to bounce back when they host the Toronto Raptors at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Whether they manage to get the win or not will depend on their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s availability.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
The Greek Freak missed the last game, and the Bucks were hammered 127-82 by the Nets, sliding down to 11th spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are a completely different unit without their talisman, and with the recent trade rumours, things haven’t been kind to head coach Doc Rivers’ men.
ADVERTISEMENT
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against the Toronto Raptors?
Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t available for Thursday’s game against the Raptors at home. The Greek Freak is listed as ‘out’ after he sustained a right calf strain against the Detroit Pistons earlier this month. Antetokounmpo is out again on Thursday with a right calf strain. The initial timetable after the injury was roughly 2–4 weeks, and Doc Rivers said this week there’s still no update on a return date.
After today’s practice, Doc Rivers said there was no change in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury status from yesterday. https://t.co/Ia5wO5yE3H
— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 17, 2025
Even Doc Rivers is uncertain about the Greek Freak’s future. “No update (on timeline) yet,” Rivers told The Athletic’s Eric Nehm. “At least I haven’t gotten one yet. I know he’s doing some shooting and stuff, but I don’t see him (returning) any time soon.” The veteran coach later suggested that Antetokounmpo’s situation is still the same following Thursday’s training, as per Nehm.
ADVERTISEMENT
Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors have different injury scenarios heading into the game. While the Raptors have most of their players available for this away trip to Milwaukee, the same cannot be said about the Bucks, as they are missing some crucial players.
ADVERTISEMENT
Toronto Raptors Injury Report
The Toronto Raptors head coach, Darko Rajakovic, has most of these players available for Thursday’s game against the Bucks. It promises to be a tough game, and he will need everyone at his disposal to put up a fight.
Top Stories
Unrivaled Owner Breanna Stewart Confirms Stance on Project B & Clearly Distinguishes the Two Leagues
Congratulations Pour In for WNBA HoF Sylvia Fowles After Reported Portland Fire Decision
Did Zion Williamson Slide Into Sydney Sweeney’s DMs? Fact Checking the Viral Screenshot
Kevin Durant Confesses Greatest Business Regret That Ended Up Making Kobe Bryant $400 M
Fever Star Sophie Cunningham Announces Career Intentions Outside WNBA After Interest From $8.37B Company
Only forward RJ Barrett is out for this game following a right knee sprain. Even though he has returned to activities, he is not fit enough to feature, and the Raptors are not taking any risk with the 25-year-old. Other than that, veteran center Jakob Poeltl is listed as probable (back/injury management)
ADVERTISEMENT
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
Firstly, Giannis Antetokounmpo is unavailable for this home game against the Raptors due to his right calf strain. He shares the same fate with fellow forward Taurean Prince, who is out indefinitely following surgery due to a herniated disc in his neck.
Apart from the two, fellow guards Cole Anthony and AJ Green are also questionable for this game. While the former has an issue with his neck, Green is nursing a shoulder injury.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lastly, Kyle Kuzma is also listed as questionable due to an illness. He featured in the last game against the Nets, but his availability will be decided closer to tip-off.
ADVERTISEMENT
Predicted Starting Lineups for Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks
Based on current injury reports, here’s how both teams could start on Thursday.
|Toronto Raptors
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Brandon Ingram
|Gary Trent Jr
|Scottie Barnes
|Kyle Kuzma
|Jakob Poeltl*
|Myles Turner
|Immanuel Quickley
|Kevin Porter Jr
|Ochai Agbaji
|Ryan Rollins
There’s doubt over Jakub Poeltl’s availability, hence the likes of Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles could get more minutes in his place for the Raptors. On the other hand, the Bucks will once again rely on Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner and Kevin Porter Jr despite their underwhelming performance in the last game against the Nets.
ADVERTISEMENT
Neither team is in great form recently, but given the overall firepower of the Raptors, we expect them to secure a win over the shorthanded Bucks. Who do you think will win Thursday’s game?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT