Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs Celtics Latest Injury Report (Dec 11)

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a concerning situation after facing two back-to-back defeats. However, the troubles don’t seem to end as they are now looking forward to welcoming the Boston Celtics to their home for a highly anticipated clash on December 11. Ahead of the game, one question that matters the most for the Bucks fans is whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to step back from his right calf strain. Here’s everything to know about the latest injury report.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Boston Celtics tonight?
Fans have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Giannis Antetokounmpo amid the team’s 10-15 win-loss record. However, they will have to continue without their power forward, as his right calf strain persists. According to the latest reports, Antetokounmpo will not only miss the upcoming game but will have to hold himself back for the next two or four weeks amid the ongoing injury.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be sidelined for approximately 2 to 4 weeks with a right calf strain, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/k5TyjEo6Eh
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 4, 2025
He incurred the injury just minutes after the jump ball during the Detroit Pistons’ game on December 3. The injury occurred on a non-contact play, forcing him to leave the court and miss the rest of the game. Scans have confirmed the strain, and the Bucks now have him on the injury list, with an expected absence of 2–4 weeks as he recovers.
Antetokounmpo was in strong form leading up to his calf injury. His last appearance came on December 3 vs the Pistons, where he played only 3 minutes before exiting. The game saw him finish with 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist. Before that, his performance was dominant, including 26 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 blocks in 32 minutes against the Wizards on December 2. He also scored 29 points in 19 minutes versus the Nets on November 30. His efficiency and two-way impact remained high throughout this run.
His absence comes amid intense trade speculation about his future with the Bucks. NBA insiders have linked him to several teams, including the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. “The only player I think in the league that Golden State would be willing to move Draymond Green for would be Giannis Antetokounmpo,” insider Jake Fischer said, as reported by Hoopshype. “That’s the only player.”
However, these are all just speculations for now, as no trade request has been officially made.
Injury report for Bucks vs. Celtics
The Bucks enter Thursday’s game dealing with major absences that surely threaten their situation despite playing at home.
Out
Alex Antetokounmpo – G League (Two-Way)
Giannis Antetokounmpo – Right calf strain
Taurean Prince – Neck surgery
Mark Sears – G League (Two-Way)
Questionable
AJ Green – Left AC joint sprain
With Giannis sidelined and Prince out long-term, the Bucks lean more on Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr., and Myles Turner for scoring. Green’s status is important for Milwaukee’s floor spacing, as their bench shooting depth is already thin.
CELTICS
Boston continues to manage long-term absences but maintains stability at the top of the rotation.
Out
Jayson Tatum – Achilles rehab
Chris Boucher – Illness
Ron Harper Jr. – Right knee sprain (G League two-way)
Amari Williams – Hand fracture
The Celtics’ primary core remains intact, with Jaylen Brown and Derrick White carrying the offensive load while depth pieces fill extended minutes on the wing.
Bucks vs. Celtics starting lineups
Milwaukee Bucks predicted starters
Kyle Kuzma
Jericho Sims
Myles Turner
Kevin Porter Jr.
Ryan Rollins
Jericho Sims emerged as the Bucks’ most-used big man, leading their frontcourt in minutes over the past five games. His strong rebounding, defense, and efficient scoring have kept him ahead of Myles Turner and Bobby Portis. Sims even delivered a clutch game-winning and-one against the Pistons.
Boston Celtics predicted starters
Jordan Walsh
Jaylen Brown
Neemias Queta
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
The Celtics come into tonight’s game with a 15–9 record and are on a five-game winning streak. This run has moved them up to third place in the Eastern Conference. However, it remains to be seen if they manage to close in on the Knicks with a much-needed win.
