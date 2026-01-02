Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs Hornets Latest Injury Report (Jan 2)

The Milwaukee Bucks will be back in action tonight after suffering a heartbreaking loss against the Washington Wizards just a couple of nights ago. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. fell short 114-113, dropping to 14-20 for the season. They’ll be hoping to improve upon that tonight when they meet the Charlotte Hornets for the fourth and final time this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Milwaukee holds an edge thus far in this fixture, leading the series 2-1, and would like to finish strong tonight. However, for that, they’ll yet again rely on their Greek superstar, who has been dealing with injuries throughout the season. Although he played on Wednesday, there are doubts about his fitness. So, will Giannis Antetokounmpo start tonight?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Hornets?

The two-time MVP will be available for this game, as he’s currently not on the team’s injury report. This is a huge relief for the Bucks, who’ve struggled without their franchise cornerstone significantly this season. Even against the Wizards on Wednesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo was Milwaukee’s best player by a mile, finishing the game with 33 points and 15 rebounds.

Imago Jan 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks off the court after a defeat against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While that wasn’t enough to lead the Bucks to a win, he’ll be hoping to emulate that performance tonight in front of his home crowd. Nonetheless. While the Greek Freak is all set to lead the Bucks tonight, they are yet to become a fully healthy roster, as there’s one key player the storied franchise will miss tonight against the Hornets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bucks vs the Hornets injury reports for January 2nd

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s matchup:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks will only miss Taurean Prince tonight from their entire roster. The forward has undergone surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck. This has been a huge blow for the Bucks as Prince has been a solid role player for the franchise. However, unfortunately, it seems like he won’t be able to contribute to their cause this season. Meanwhile, Charlotte also has its fair share of injury troubles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Hornets are much harder hit with injuries than the Bucks. That’s because they will enter tonight’s matchup without the likes of Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee, and a few others. While Bridges is questionable with an ankle injury, Plumlee is dealing with a right groin injury and recently underwent surgery to repair it as well, because of which he won’t be suiting up tonight.

Imago Jan 31, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the second halfagainst the LA Clippers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner are also on the Hornets’ injury report. Kalkbrenner will miss tonight’s clash because of an elbow injury. Meanwhile, his teammate Diabate will be a game-day decision for the franchise as he recovers from a right wrist sprain. Nonetheless, the Hornets’ injury struggles don’t even end with these two stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s because forward Grant Williams will also be on the sidelines for this game. The 27-year-old will miss this clash because of a knee injury, which is a huge bummer as he’s been a pretty solid player for his team. Williams has averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists so far. So, not having him might just hurt Charlotte. So, will his absence impact their starting five?

Predicted lineups for the Bucks vs the Hornets

Here’s how the Milwaukee Bucks’ starting five could look for tonight’s matchup:

ADVERTISEMENT

Position Player PG Kevin Porter Jr. SG Ryan Rollins SF AJ Green PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C Myles Turner

And here’s how the Charlotte Hornets’ starting five could look amid their injury issues:

Position Player PG LaMelo Ball SG Kon Knueppel SF Brandon Miller PF Miles Bridges (probable) C Moussa Diabate (probable)

ADVERTISEMENT

The last meeting of these two teams this season looks like a must-watch matchup. That’s because not only is Giannis Antetokounmpo all set to take the floor, but also because Charlotte’s newly formed star trio will also make a rare appearance on the court tonight. So, this game could go either way. Still, if we had to pick a favorite, it would be the Bucks, as we eagerly await tip-off in Milwaukee.