Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs Bulls Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (11/7)

The Milwaukee Bucks failed to complete their two-game road sweep, as they performed underwhelmingly against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. After hitting a buzzer-beater against Indiana on Monday, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 22 points were not enough to guide his team to back-to-back victories as Toronto thumped them 128-100.

However, now, after suffering their third loss of the season, the Bucks will be hoping to bounce back and get a win against an in-form Chicago Bulls team as they embark on their NBA Cup journey. But to do so, they’ll certainly require their franchise player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who just a few days back was reportedly struggling with soreness in his left knee. So, will he suit up tonight?

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls?

Yes, the Greek Freak is all set to lead his team tonight against a Chicago side who are 6-1 and has exceeded all expectations set for them before the season. As expected, this will be a huge boost for the Bucks, who are aiming to begin their NBA Cup journey with a win tonight. So far, the 30-year-old has been phenomenal for Milwaukee, averaging 32.3 points per game, which is the third highest in the league.

Not just that, he’s also averaging 12.6 rebounds along with 6.3 assists per game to go with his incredible scoring. Beyond his stats, the two-time MVP’s leadership is also very important for the Bucks. This was on full display against the Pacers when he defended his teammate, Myles Turner, unusually. While this clears the air around Giannis, Milwaukee does have other concerns.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls injury reports ahead of their NBA Cup clash

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for tonight’s massive game against the Bulls, his team will be without a couple of its players. The players in question are none other than guard Kevin Porter Jr. and Taurean Prince. While Prince is just questionable for tonight’s battle with a neck strain, things are pretty bad for Porter Jr.

The Bucks have announced that he will be undergoing surgery on his right knee. The Milwaukee guard has missed several games since spraining his ankle during the team’s opening game against the Wizards. It was while preparing to return from that injury that he suffered this knee issue, for which he underwent surgery on November 3rd.

Even though the 25-year-old will be missed by his team, it should not be something that Milwaukee can’t handle. Meanwhile, as for the Bull, they also have a few players on their injury list. The most notable one out of them is that of Coby White. The Bulls star is out with a calf injury and has yet to make his debut.

While many would say that he’s not been missed, given Chicago’s emphatic start to the season, they’ll certainly need him later down the road, as he’s expected to make a return soon. Nonetheless, apart from White, the storied franchise will also miss Zach Collins, who has been sidelined with a left wrist fracture. Lastly, the Bulls could also be without Ayo Dosunmu.

The 25-year-old is questionable for tonight’s game due to a quadriceps injury. If he isn’t cleared for tonight’s game, this could be a huge blow for Chicago, as Dosunmu has been great so far this season. He’s been averaging 16.2 points while shooting 57.7 percent from the field. So, if he doesn’t play, who’ll replace him?

Bucks vs Bulls predicted lineups

With both teams having multiple injuries on their rosters, we should expect some minor tweaks to their starting fives.

So, here’s how the Milwaukee Bucks could start:

Position Player PG Ryan Rollins SG AJ Green SF Gary Trent Jr. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C Myles Turner

So, here’s how the Chicago Bulls could start:

Position Player PG Josh Giddey SG Tre Jones SF Isaac Okoro PF Matas Buzelis C Nikola Vucevic

When and where to watch the Bucks vs the Bulls game

This should be an interesting game, given that both teams have star-studded lineups. But where can you watch it live in the States?

When Friday, November 4th Where Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tip-off 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT TV/Stream CHSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA TV

Game preview and prediction

So, the stage is set for a thrilling clash between two top teams. It will be interesting to see whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will be able to lead his team to a win tonight, or not, as the Bulls are in great form and look almost unstoppable.

However, when it comes to Milwaukee, Chicago’s record is pretty bad, as in their last 20 meetings, the Bulls have only won 6. So, if we’re to go with recent form, getting a win in Milwaukee won’t be easy for Josh Giddey and Co., as we expect the Bucks to bounce back tonight and start their NBA Cup journey with a dub.