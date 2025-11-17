Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs Cavaliers Injury Report, How to Watch & More (Nov. 17)

The Milwaukee Bucks are treading carefully, still trying to find their rhythm with a shaky 8-6 start. After a heavy 119-95 blowout loss to the Lakers despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 32-point effort, questions about their depth have only intensified. Now, following a day off, the Bucks face the Cleveland Cavaliers in a must-rebound matchup. All eyes will be on Giannis, but can the reigning Finals MVP suit up tonight?

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable, which means he is likely to play tonight. He has been managing a lingering left-knee patellar tendinopathy since October. The knee has already caused him to miss two games earlier this season, but his dominance this season cannot be discussed enough.

Giannis is averaging a dominant 32.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 7.3 assists this season. In their last matchup against the Cavaliers, Giannis hit with a 40-point performance on 14-of-20 shooting (though on a losing cause) and will look to turn the tables if he suits up tonight. In fact, in his 12 appearances this season, he has hit more than 30 points in nine matchups, reflecting the Bucks’ dependency on him.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Bucks injury report

The Milwaukee Bucks’ injury list remains light and consistent. They are heading into tonight’s clash without Kevin Porter Jr., who has been sidelined with an ankle issue for some time now. Meanwhile, Taurean Prince continues his recovery from neck surgery.

Cavaliers injury report

On the Cleveland Cavaliers’ side,

Jaylon Tyson is out as he is managing an illness.

Max Strus will be unavailable due to a foot problem.

Darius Garland also remains out while dealing with a toe injury.

Predicted starting five: Bucks vs Cavaliers

Here are the projected starting groups for tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers:

Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers Ryan Rollins Donovan Mitchell AJ Green Sam Merrill Kyle Kuzma De’Andre Hunter Giannis Antetokounmpo Evan Mobley Myles Turner Jarrett Allen

How to watch Bucks vs Cavaliers

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Where to Watch: Regional broadcasts will be available in both Bucks and Cavaliers markets, while national streaming is accessible via NBA League Pass. Local TV availability may vary depending on the region.

Match preview & prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers face off in their second match-up of the season tonight. Cleveland got the better of Milwaukee, edging out a 118-113 win on October 26, 2025.

Amid injury concerns, both teams will look to preserve the form of their top players while scooping out a win. The Bucks have rested and are coming in with a fully motivated squad. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are riding high with a win against the Grizzlies. They have already demonstrated they can close out tight games against Milwaukee. Expect a brush-off between Giannis and Donovan Mitchell, both looking to gain victory in a game that is centered around their star performers, if not the whole team.