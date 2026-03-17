Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs. Cavaliers Latest Injury Report (March 17)

The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night. With just two wins in 10 games, the Bucks have a reported less than 1% chance of making the postseason. While they snapped a four-game losing streak against the East’s bottom team, the Indiana Pacers, on Sunday, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 31-point performance, they face a daunting task against Eastern Conference contenders, the Cavaliers.

Cleveland (41-27) is fourth in the East. Milwaukee (28-39), on the other hand, isn’t even in the Play-in picture, and to add to their misery, they play a team that has beaten them in eight of the last 10 matchups. Sadly, they come into this must-win contest with the status of their best player uncertain.

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Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

According to the NBA’s official injury report, the Greek Freak is listed as questionable against the Cavaliers. The two-time NBA MVP is suffering from a left ankle sprain after he landed awkwardly during their game against the Pacers. He missed the team’s 122-99 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday due to the same condition.

Imago Nov 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring his 21,000th career point in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This season will be one Giannis will not want to remember. While rumors linking him to a move away from Milwaukee were distracting, it was his multiple injury-enforced absences that doomed the Bucks. They are 11-20 without him, as he has missed 30+ games, the first time in his career. With everything going on, he disclosed that “I’m just going to go back home, sleep, see how I feel,” he said after his injury scare against Indiana, per The Athletic’s Eric Nehm. “And if I have a little bit of discomfort, then I’ll go from there. But as of right now, I’m not really bothered by it.” Coming from a player who told ESPN’s Vanessa Richardson that this season has been one of his “toughest” due to injuries and his team not playing well.

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Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report for (March 17)

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Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Apart from Giannis, let’s take a look at the Bucks’ complete injury report:

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Alex Antetokounmpo – Out – G League – Two-Way

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain

Ousmane Dieng – Questionable – Injury/Illness – N/a; Illness

Cormac Ryan – Out – G League – Two-Way

Myles Turner – Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Strain

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Jarrett Allen – Out – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Tendonitis

Sam Merrill – Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Hamstring; Tightness

Craig Porter Jr. – Out – Injury/Illness – Left Groin; Strain

Tyrese Proctor – Out – Injury/Illness – Right Quadriceps; Strain

Olivier Sarr – Out – G League – Two-Way

Jaylon Tyson – Probable – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Soreness

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Predicted Starting Lineups for Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Here is how the lineups for tonight’s clash could look:

Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Porter Jr. (PG) James Harden (PG) AJ Green (SG) Donovan Mitchell (SG) Kyle Kuzma (SF) Dean Wade (SF) Bobby Portis (PF) Evan Mobley (PF) Jericho Sims (C) Thomas Bryant (C)

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Both teams will be meeting for the third time this season. The Cavs currently lead, 2-1, and lost their last matchup 118-116 on Feb. 25, which was the Bucks’ first win against Cleveland in seven games. Forward Kevin Porter stepped up in the absence of Giannis, who missed the game due to a calf injury, to record 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, while Cavs’ center Jarrett Allen chipped in with 27 points and 11 rebounds. For tonight’s contest, the Cavs are heavy favourites, regardless of Antetokounmpo’s availability.