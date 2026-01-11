Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs Nuggets Latest Injury Report (Jan 11)

The Milwaukee Bucks are high in confidence after recording an away win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and they will aim to carry that form on the road to Denver to face the Nuggets on Sunday, January 11. The previous required a couple of decisive clutch plays from their main man, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the fans would expect him to continue in his merry way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Bucks have flattered to deceive this season as they are 11th in the Eastern Conference with an underwhelming 17-21 record. However, in recent games, they have somewhat recovered their situation a little with five wins out of the last seven games. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have been flying in the West mainly due to Nikola Jokic’s heroics. However, with his injury, the Nuggets have slowed down a little, but they are still third with a solid 25-13 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in great form, and following his heroics from the last game against the Lakers, he is raring to step on the court again. So he is available for Sunday’s away game in Denver.

The Greek Freak recorded 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday’s 105-101 win over the Lakers. However, more than the statistics, it was his block against LeBron James, followed by another great defensive play, which forced another turnover from the Lakers veteran, all within the final minute of the game.

Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

In his 12th season in the NBA, the two-time MVP is averaging 29.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 65% from the field across 24 contests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report

With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s participation guaranteed, let us take a detailed look at the injury report of both teams ahead of Sunday’s showdown. Apart from a hiccup, the Bucks are most fine with their injury record, whereas the Nuggets have a long list of absentees.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed a few games this season due to injury concerns, but in recent times, he has remained healthy and helped the Bucks consolidate on wins. Whereas Kevin Porter Jr., who has also been key to Doc Rivers’ plans, is listed as questionable with a hip issue. He recorded the team-high 22 points against the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Taurean Prince is unavailable for the Bucks as they have applied for the Disabled Player Exception, meaning they don’t see him returning anytime soon.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Unlike the Bucks, the Denver Nuggets have a massive list of uncertainties. Firstly, two of their centers, Nikola Jokic (knee hyperextension) and Jonas Valaciunas (calf strain), are out of contention for this game. Apart from them, Cam Johnson (knee contusion) and Tamar Bates (foot) are also on the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray continues to be listed as questionable as he is playing with an ankle issue. Aaron Gordon is also probable to feature as he is still adjusting to life after the hamstring injury. Similarly, Christian Braun and Spencer Jones (both ankle) are listed as probable and questionable, respectively, for this game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest NBA injury reports, here’s how the starting lineup of both teams could look for this game

Milwaukee Bucks Denver Nuggets AJ Green Peyton Watson Giannis Antetokounmpo Hunter Tyson Myles Turner DaRon Holmes II Kevin Porter Jr Jamal Murray Ryan Rollins Christian Braun

The onus will be on the Nuggets to step up if Jamal Murray doesn’t suit up for this game. In general, Jalen Pickett should replace him in the starting lineup. Peyton Watson, who has been putting in his noteworthy performances, could do the heavy lifting. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how they stop Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is in sensational form on both ends of the court.