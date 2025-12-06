Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Pistons vs Bucks Full Injury Report (Dec 6)

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Detroit to face the in-form Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. The hosts are flying in the Western Conference with a stunning 18-5 record this season, whereas the Bucks haven’t had the best start. However, both teams met recently in Milwaukee, and the Bucks registered a 113-109 win even without their talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While the Bucks will look to repeat that feat away from home, the Greek Freak’s availability would have boosted their chances drastically and remains the main angle around this game.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs the Detroit Pistons?

It was against the Detroit Pistons at the Fiserv Forum, where Giannis Antetokounmpo started limping in the first quarter and eventually couldn’t continue due to a right calf strain. While the Bucks camp has ruled out the possibility of an Achilles injury, they still expect him to remain on the sidelines for three to four weeks following Wednesday’s MRI scan.

Therefore, he won’t be able to take part in tonight’s rematch against the Pistons, which is a big blow for the Bucks and also for coach Doc Rivers, especially after their recent 116-101 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers.

It all happened three minutes into the game when Giannis struggled to rush back to defense and eventually fell on the floor. He was obviously dejected and was also seen almost slamming the floor in disappointment. He was carried off by his teammates as he finished with two points, a rebound, and an assist.

However, despite his absence, the Bucks won the game courtesy of a collective effort from the likes of AJ Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and Ryan Rollins. Jericho Sims also recorded a sensational double-double (15pts, 14rebs) off the bench to help the cause for the Bucks.

Injuries haven’t been kind to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the recent past, as he missed four games earlier this season due to a groin issue. However, he played the last three games before getting injured again. This injury comes at a time when there’s a lot of uncertainty around the Greek Freak’s future in Milwaukee.

As per ESPN‘s reports, the 31-year-old is having conversations with his agent, Alex Saratsis, over his future and whether Milwaukee remains the best option open to him.

Amid such reports floating in the media, Bucks coach Doc Rivers remained unfazed when asked about the same. He said, “There’s been no conversations,” and that Antetokounmpo “loves Milwaukee and he loves the Bucks,” ahead of their game against the Pistons last Wednesday.

Injury Report for Pistons vs Bucks

While both teams have some players on the sidelines, it will be interesting to see how the Bucks cope without their cornerstone superstar, Antetokounmpo, against the Eastern Conference leaders. However, they will look to seek confidence from last week’s result and put up a good fight against Cade Cunningham and company. Though the official injury report isn’t out, here’s how the list might shape up.

Detroit Pistons

Marcus Sasser is doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Bucks with a hip injury.

Bobi Klintman is another player who remains on the sidelines for the Pistons after sustaining an ankle injury.

The Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff doesn’t need to worry much about his absentees, as most of his starters are healthy and raring to hit the court against the Bucks, especially after last week’s defeat.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out of contention for this game against the Pistons due to his right calf strain. He will take three to four weeks to return to action.

AJ Green is on a day-to-day status for this game against the Pistons on Saturday.

Taurean Prince is another player that the Bucks will miss for this game, as the forward is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to recover from his herniated disc in his neck.

In Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence, the onus will be on established NBA names like Myles Turner and Kevin Porter Jr. to keep the Bucks motivated whilst taking the fight to the opposition.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups: Who is starting tonight?

Detroit Pistons Milwaukee Bucks Tobias Harris Jericho Sims Ausar Thompson AJ Green Jalen Duren Myles Turner Cade Cunningham Kevin Porter Jr. Duncan Robinson Ryan Rollins

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, it will be an uphill battle for the Bucks, even though they beat the Pistons last week. A lot will depend on coach Rivers and players like Turner and Porter Jr. to dictate the terms. Meanwhile, Cunningham will continue to lead the Pistons with his exceptional scoring and playmaking skills. He also has a solid roster to fall back on, and hence we predict a win for the Pistons, but it will be far from comfortable.