Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs Lakers Latest Injury Report (Jan 9)

ByAdrija Mahato

Jan 9, 2026 | 6:30 PM EST

Imago

Imago

The Milwaukee Bucks (16–21) have landed in Los Angeles. On Friday, they step into Crypto.com Arena chasing a much-needed win against the LA Lakers. Both teams are riding a one-game skid, thus raising the stakes. Therefore, the spotlight shifts to availability. For Milwaukee, everything hinges on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight?

Good news for the Bucks fans. Giannis Antetokounmpo is suiting up against the Lakers on January 9. Luckily, the Greek Freak’s right calf injury management won’t keep him sidelined for the important game. Remember, Milwaukee is on a one-game avalanche after falling short 113-120 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference, the team is surely hungry for its 17th win of the season.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo has confirmed his future with the franchise after months of trade speculation. In a recent interview with The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Greek forward confirmed: “There will never be a chance, and there will never be a moment that I will come out and say ‘I want a trade.'”

article-image

Imago

Simply speaking, the 30-year-old is going nowhere, and his primary focus now remains on staying healthy and available for the Bucks. At the same time, in 23 games so far, the Greek star has averaged 29.5 ppg, 10.0 rebs, 5.5 asts, and 64.5 FG%.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Alex Antetokounmpo and Pete Nance on G League two-way deals. Taurean Prince will be out due to neck surgery. Therefore, Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes the offense at 100% volume. Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr. will supply his strength. He is currently averaging 18.4 points and 7.8 assists per game. Additionally, Ryan Rollins will chip in; he is posting 17.2 points and 5.7 assists, keeping Milwaukee competitive.

Los Angeles Lakers

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers enter Friday with key questions. LeBron James remains questionable with left foot arthritis and right sciatica. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura carries a right calf strain, so he’s out. On the other hand, a left calf strain has ruled Austin Reaves out. The medical staff will evaluate AR by the end of January. Additionally, Adou Thiero remains sidelined with a right MCL sprain, which tightens rotations and raises pressure across the Lakers’ roster for tonight.

Predicted starting lineup for Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Milwaukee BucksLos Angeles Lakers
Kevin Porter Jr.Luka Doncic
Ryan RollinsMarcus Smart
AJ GreenJake LaRavia
Giannis AntetokounmpoLeBron James/Jarred Vanderbilt
Myles TurnerDeandre Ayton

Well, the East vs. West showdown awaits. On one end, Giannis wants to take the win at home. And on the other end, Luka wants to keep the win to himself at Crypto.com Arena. As the action unfolds at 10:30 P.M. ET, we’ll know who will emerge victorious. Until then… keep guessing!

