Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs Grizzlies Latest Injury Report (Dec. 26)

Right at the start of the season, not many people would have expected the Milwaukee Bucks to be struggling in 11th position in the Eastern Conference. Things haven’t gone to plan for the Bucks until now, but they will hope to build a winning streak when they hit the road to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on December 26. While it could be a promising contest, without Giannis Antetokounmpo, it will be an uphill task for the Bucks.

In the last five games, the Milwaukee Bucks have only registered a couple of wins, highlighting their inconsistency and lack of a leader in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks currently are 11th in the East with a 12-18 record, while the Grizzlies are ninth in the West with a slightly better 14-16 record. Both teams are heading to this game on the back of a win. The Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz 137-128 in their previous game as Santi Aldama went off with a 37-point masterclass.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight against the Grizzlies?

The Milwaukee Bucks talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo is out of contention for Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He sustained a calf injury on December 3, and since then, he has remained on the sidelines. However, there’s positive news for the Bucks fans as the Greek Freak has been doing well in his rehab. He was actively participating in 3-on-3 scrimmages and is getting closer to action with every passing day.

In his absence, the Bucks have shown great struggle, losing five out of their last seven games.

When your star player is putting up 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists from the 17 games that he has featured in, it is bound to be a struggle for the team in his absence.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Both teams desperately need a run of games where they can accumulate consistent results to climb up the ladder. While it is clear that the Bucks will miss their leader, Giannis Antetokounmpo, for this away game, there are doubts over Ja Morant’s participation for the Grizzlies. Let us dissect the injury reports of both teams ahead of Friday’s East-West showdown.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Apart from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have a fairly healthy roster. However, Gary Trent Jr is listed as questionable ahead of the game against the Grizzlies. He suffered a calf injury and therefore could only stay five minutes on the court against the Indiana Pacers in their last game.

Lastly, Taurean Prince continues to stay on the sidelines as he is recovering from surgery on his herniated disc in his neck.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Unfortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies probably have the longest injury list in the NBA right now. Ja Morant, who is out with a calf issue, has been promoted to questionable for this game along with Cedric Coward, who is nursing a heel issue.

Meanwhile, Brandon Clarke is out with a Grade 2 calf strain. Fellow guard John Konchar underwent surgery on his left thumb, and Ty Jerome remains out with a calf injury. Zach Edey is another player out because of an ankle injury, whereas Scotty Pippen Jr has sustained a left toe injury and will take no part in Friday’s game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Based on the current injury report, here is the predicted starting five for both teams:

Milwaukee Bucks Memphis Grizzlies Kyle Kuzma Jaren Jackson Jr Bobby Portis GG Jackson Myles Turner Santi Aldama Kevin Porter Jr Cam Spencer AJ Green Jayden Wells

Ja Morant has missed four straight games and even if he suits up for Friday’s showdown, he will be on a minutes restriction. Overall, Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr will have to do the heavy lifting for the Grizzlies. With plenty of absentees on both ends, which team will secure the win?