Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs. Timberwolves Latest Injury Report (Jan 13)

No game is exactly ‘easy’ for the Milwaukee Bucks, given the 17-22 record. A shorthanded Denver Nuggets exposed their lack of poise. They now take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that thrives by applying pressure. Winning is paramount for the Bucks, who are grappling with Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly leaving the team after this season.
The Wolves have the superior record, but some of their injuries might give the Bucks the same chance they had against the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets. But Milwaukee still needs its Greek Freak. Is Antetokounmpo ready to go?
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves?
Giannis Antetokounmpo dealt with a right calf strain that kept him out for eight games. The Bucks lost six of those. Luckily, since then, not only has Antetokounmpo returned to dominate, but he has managed to stay healthy. He’s available for the important game against the Timberwolves. The Bucks will hope they get the best out of their talisman.
Despite injury, the two-time MVP has averaged 29.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists this season. He’s scored 30 or more in five of his last six games. The Bucks will need him to be just as imposing to crack through a compact Timberwolves defense.
Bucks vs Timberwolves injury report
Milwaukee Bucks injury report
The Bucks will have one glaring absence as they head back home to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Aside from that, the team appears to be fully healthy and determined to put on a better performance.
Myles Turner – Questionable (Illness)
Taurean Prince – Out (Herniated disk)
Minnesota Timberwolves injury report
Things get interesting when accounting for the players the Timberwolves will miss when they travel to Milwaukee. That includes not only their defensive anchor, but even the franchise heartbeat.
Anthony Edwards – Out (Injury management)
Rudy Gobert – Out (Suspension)
Terrence Shannon Jr. – Out (Abductor strain)
Predicted starting lineups for Bucks vs Timberwolves
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Ryan Rollins
|Mike Conley
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|Donte Divincenzo
|AJ Green
|Jaden McDaniels
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Julius Randle
|Bobby Portis
|Naz Reid
Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo available, the Minnesota Timberwolves enter as the safer pick. They have been the more consistent team across the season and carry a 26-win record that reflects better structure on both ends. Milwaukee’s 17-win campaign has been uneven, and recent struggles with execution remain a concern. Unless the Bucks deliver a near-flawless performance, Minnesota is favored to control the game.
