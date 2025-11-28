Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs Knicks Injury Report, Where To Watch NBA Cup on Black Friday

The fog is starting to clear in the NBA Cup as the regular season tournament heads into the knockout stages. A big clash awaits in the East when the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks, both tied with a 2-1 record. A win for either side could strengthen their chances of advancing as wildcards or even potentially topping the group. For Wisconsin, there’s one name they will hope appears on the team sheet in such a situation. That’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play vs the Knicks?

The Greek Freak has missed the last four games since suffering a low-grade groin strain against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Without the imposing forward, the Bucks haven’t won a single game.

The Bucks revealed just an hour before tipoff that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available and is set to make his return vs the Knicks. Before this update, his status remained questionable according to Ian Begley.

Antetokounmpo was gunning for it during the Bucks’ game against the Heat, but head coach Doc Rivers and the Bucks’ medical team advised him to wait. That led to a narrow loss, putting the team’s NBA Cup qualification in jeopardy.

With the stakes raised higher and Antetokounmpo getting more rest, his timing to return against the New York Knicks is impeccable. However, it will depend on how the medical team and Rivers feel about pushing the Bucks talisman for his minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks injury report

The Bucks have further troubles aside from Giannis’ injury woes. Taurean Prince underwent surgery to repair a herniated disk. He remains out indefinitely. Additionally, point guard Kevin Porter Jr. will also miss out on the NBA Cup game against the Knicks. The dynamic scorer had to get surgery for a torn right meniscus and is nearing a green light.

The Knicks don’t have a clean bill of health either. OG Anunoby, who hasn’t played since November 14, remains out against the Bucks tonight. Additionally, Landry Shamet, who suffered a shoulder injury, will not take part in the pivotal NBA Cup clash.

Bucks vs Knicks projected starting lineups

Milwaukee Bucks New York Knicks Ryan Rollins (PG) Jalen Brunson (PG) Gary Trent Jr. (SG) Miles McBride (SG) AJ Green (SF) Mikal Bridges (SF) Kyle Kuzma (PF) Josh Hart (PF) Myles Turner (C) Karl-Anthony Towns (C)

Where to watch the Bucks vs the Knicks NBA Cup game

Date: November 28. 2025

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Time: 7:30 PM ET

NBA fans can watch the game on the League Pass. That subscription extends to all regular-season and playoff games throughout the season. Amazon Prime will also broadcast the enticing NBA Cup game between the Knicks and the Bucks.

Bucks vs Knicks game preview

Qualifications and guaranteed cash incentives have both teams locked in. With the Knicks and Bucks holding identical point differentials after three games, there’s no room to ease up, injuries or not. Now, when every possession matters, the goal is to build as much separation as possible. And based on current depth and momentum, the Knicks appear better equipped to chase that edge.

With Jalen Brunson at the helm, the Knicks’ offense has been soaring even without Anunoby. The Bucks can expect Ryan Rollins and Myles Turner to be aggressive with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup.

However, without their ace, the Bucks have yet to find a winning formula. And it would take some time for this Bucks squad to get back in rhythm with their superstar back in the lineup. For those reasons, the Knicks are well-positioned to secure a win. However, they will have to do a convincing job to solidify their place in the NBA Cup knockout stages.