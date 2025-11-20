Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs. 76ers Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 20)

The Bucks have been working to build their team around Giannis Antetokounmpo in the early part of the season. However, they are increasingly aware that they may not have enough support in his absence. Their recent loss to the Cavaliers, 118-106, only intensified these concerns. The situation became more alarming when Giannis walked off in pain during the final moments of the game. Suddenly, the score became secondary, as the main question ahead of tonight’s matchup against the 76ers is whether their superstar will be able to play.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight?

Unfortunately, Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play tonight, as the Bucks have officially ruled him out. He sustained a low-grade strain in his left groin during the second quarter of their loss to Cleveland. Although the strain is considered mild, he did not return for the remainder of the game. The team expects him to miss one to two weeks, which likely means he will be sidelined for three to seven games, depending on how quickly his groin heals. Before leaving the game, Giannis had already accumulated 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in just 13 minutes of play.

Doc Rivers provided further insight into the moment Giannis went down. “He grabbed it in the first quarter, and I asked him how he felt, and he said it was fine,” Rivers explained after the game. “Then, I think he grabbed it again, and he still said it was fine. It was the third time that it happened, but I believe it occurred earlier than that.” Giannis is set to undergo an evaluation through an MRI.

In the 38 games he has played against Philadelphia, Giannis has averaged 25.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. His stats for the current season are impressive as well, with averages of 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

Bucks vs. 76ers Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Update

The Bucks will be without multiple rotation pieces tonight. Obviously, the list is headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose return does not seem possible before one week. Others on the list include,

Taurean Prince also remains sidelined indefinitely following surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck, leaving Milwaukee thin at the forward spots. Kevin Porter Jr. is unavailable as well after undergoing surgery on his right knee meniscus, further reducing their guard depth.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Update

The 76ers are managing their own injury setbacks, starting with,

Paul George, who is day-to-day but will not play as he continues managing a knee issue. Kelly Oubre Jr. is also out for at least two more weeks due to a knee injury. Joel Embiid has been officially downgraded to out as he remains in recovery from his knee concerns. Rookie Adem Bona adds to the list, sidelined for at least three games because of a right ankle sprain.

Predicted Starting Lineups: Bucks vs. 76ers

Ryan Rollins Tyrese Maxey AJ Green VJ Edgecombe Kyle Kuzma Quentin Grimes Bobby Portis Dominick Barlow Myles Turner Andre Drummond

Where to Watch & Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Broadcast / Streaming: The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. Regional sports networks in both markets may carry the broadcast depending on availability. Fans can also stream the matchup through NBA League Pass, though local blackout rules may apply based on location.

Game preview & prediction

The Bucks vs. 76ers are on a similar frequency when it comes to the winning ratio. Both teams are 8-7 and 8-6, respectively. But for the Bucks, their MVP is the anchor, so without him, Milwaukee must rely heavily on Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner, and Bobby Portis to generate offense.

Philadelphia enters the night riding on the same boat. Their star player, Joel Embiid, being sidelined is a major issue. But the Sixers still have Tyrese Maxey steering the offense at an elite pace. Plus, the combined duo of Quentin Grimes’ floor spacing and Andre Drummond’s interior presence gives the 76ers enough balance to force Milwaukee into difficult matchups.

But here is the catch: the 76ers are on a 3 road skid. The Bucks have a 5-3 home game record. Everything now depends on the way the game plays out on the court. Our prediction? The Bucks may manage to avoid a three-loss streak with a win, but a close one at that.