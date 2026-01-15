Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs Spurs Latest Injury Report (Jan 15)

The Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs cross-conference matchup will light up Frost Bank Center. It will be one of the most exciting games on January 15. On one hand, the Spurs are enjoying a consistent run this season and sit third in the West. On the other hand, the Bucks are yet to find their footing, sitting 11th in the East. Meanwhile, the growing concerns about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s availability put Milwaukee at risk. So…

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo suiting up against the Spurs tonight?

Per the latest availability update, Giannis Antetokounmpo is managing soreness in his left ankle, yet he carries a probable tag for the matchup in San Antonio; this is an encouraging marker for Milwaukee. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves embarrassed the Bucks at home by Minnesota. The Bucks fell 139-106 and exposed their flaws in the loss– a sharp drop from their title standard.

Meanwhile, the Greek Freak is collecting some heat after booing at the Bucks fans in Wednesday’s loss. Roger Parker blasted Giannis’ behavior and said he is done supporting the 30-year-old two-time MVP. “The idea that you have the audacity, the goal to boo the home fans when you turn in a stinker like that with…now Giannis has fallen in line with everybody else. Ungrateful, selfish, uncaring, and saying to the fans, ‘the hell with you’.”

Well, Antetokounmpo has declared his future with the franchise. He is not going to turn his back. However, the fans’ frustration over repeated losses just seems valid. The Bucks have a 0.425 win percentage this season. They have a 17-23 record so far, and they are falling apart. In fact, their struggles haven’t ended since the 2021 championship-winning season.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the central force for the Bucks. In 26 games this season, the Greek forward has averaged 29.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 5.7 ast, and he has a 64.9 FG%.

Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the matchup with mixed health signals. Alex Antetokounmpo remains sidelined due to his two-way G League assignment, while Taurean Prince continues to recover after neck surgery. Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma sits in the uncertain category with an illness. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo trends toward availability, listed as probable while managing a left ankle sprain ahead of a crucial trip.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will continue to wait on Devin Vassell. As of January 10, the guard remains unavailable. Coach Mitch Johnson offered cautious optimism, noting steady progress in recovery. However, a return date remains undefined. Therefore, the Spurs must plan short-term rotations without him.

Predicted Starting Lineups for Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Milwaukee Bucks San Antonio Spurs Kevin Porter Jr. De’Aaron Fox Ryan Rollins Stephon Castle AJ Green Juliam Champagnie Giannis Antetokounmpo/Bobby Portis Harrison Barnes Myles Turner Victor Wembanyama

So, the stage is ready, the heat is there, only the buzzer awaits. This East vs. West game demands drama. Therefore, who will take the next win home? What do you think?