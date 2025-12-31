Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs. Wizards Latest Injury Report (Dec 31)

The Milwaukee Bucks will be going up against the Washington Wizards for the third time tonight. The two franchises are 1-1 so far, making this the tie breaker. So, it goes without saying the Bucks will need Giannis Antetokounmpo to lead their lines tonight.

However, with Antetokounmpo dealing with several injuries throughout the season, there are doubts about his availability. So, will the Greek Freak suit up tonight?

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Wizards?

Yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available tonight; the superstar forward was excluded from the team’s injury report. Of course, this is great news for the Bucks, who are looking to make it three wins out of three tonight. So far this season, the two-time MVP has been Milwaukee’s focal point despite all the chatter around him.

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. So, if the Bucks want to win tonight, they’ll need his elite production. More so, because without him in the lineup, Milwaukee has struggled massively this season. The Bucks are 3-11 without him through the campaign.

That speaks volumes about just how important the 31-year-old is for the franchise. Nonetheless, his status has been confirmed for tonight’s action. The same cannot be said for one of his teammates though who is the only player that the Bucks will be missing tonight.

The Bucks vs the Wizards injury reports for December 31st

Here’s the latest update on both the roster ahead of tonight’s tip-off:

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks are just one recovery away from having a fully healthy roster. Taurean Prince has been ruled out of this game because of a herniated disc in his neck. While his presence will be missed, it’s not surprising, as Prince has only recently undergone surgery.

So, the Bucks should be able to stay afloat without him. More so, because the likes of AJ Green and Gary Trent Jr. are doing a great job in his absence. Nonetheless, while the Bucks are doing pretty well with injuries, their opponents tonight are hard hit by injuries and will miss several of their key players tonight.

Washington Wizards injury report

The Wizards will be without the likes of Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert. While George is dealing with a left hip flexor strain, Kispert won’t play tonight because of a hamstring injury. Both these absences will be huge for the Wizards, though their injury struggles don’t end here. Cam Whitmore will also be on the sidelines for this game.

Imago Dec 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Washington Wizards Forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates after hitting a three point shot in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

The forward is dealing with a deep vein thrombosis issue on his right shoulder, similar to the one Damian Lillard suffered last season. Lastly, Malaki Branham is also questionable for this clash because of right calf soreness. Will these injuries prompt Washington to make changes in its lineup tonight? Here’s what we know.

Predicted lineups for the Bucks vs the Wizards

Here’s how the Milwaukee Bucks will start with Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Position Player PG Kevin Porter Jr. SG Ryan Rollins SF AJ Green PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C Myles Turner

And here’s how the Washington Wizards will lineup amid their injury issues:

Position Player PG CJ McCollum SG Tre Johnson SF Bilal Coulibaly PF Khris Middleton C Alex Sarr

So the stage is set for tonight’s clash. Both teams will be eyeing a win. Nonetheless, if we had to pick one side, it would be Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Not just because of their recent form, but also because they have an almost fully healthy roster, as we eagerly await tip-off.