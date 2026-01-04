Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Kings vs Bucks Latest Injury Report (Jan 4)

The Milwaukee Bucks will be back in action tonight as they head to Sac-Town to face the Sacramento Kings. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. enter this game coming off a thrilling win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Greek Freak dunked a lob from Kevin Porter Jr. with 4.7 seconds remaining on the clock to ensure a 122-121 win on Friday night.

Now, the Bucks will be hoping to see the two-time MVP do more of the same tonight. More so, because Sacramento is entering this game with a four-game losing streak. So, they will be hungry to get a win tonight. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with injuries throughout the season. So, will he be suiting up tonight?

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Kings?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable because of a calf injury. This isn’t great news for the storied franchise, as they’ve struggled without Giannis Antetokounmpo massively this season. The Bucks are 3-11 without their superstar this season, which should give you a proper idea of just how important he is for his team.

Imago Dec 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on from the bench while recovering from an injury in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Moreover, Giannis’ stats also speak volumes about his prowess. So far, he’s averaged 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. So, not having him on the court will be pretty bad for Milwaukee. Meanwhile, while his status hangs in the balance, there’s more for the Bucks to worry about ahead of this matchup.

Sacramento Kings vs Milwaukee Bucks injury reports for January 4th

Here are all the latest updates ahead of tonight’s game, apart from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury:

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Apart from the two-time MVP, the Bucks will be without a couple of star players. The most notable absence will be that of Taurean Prince, who has been dealing with a herniated disc in his neck. The forward, who was supposed to be a key player for Milwaukee this season. Unfortunately, it seems like he’s not going to be making another appearance for the team again this season.

Meanwhile, the Bucks could also miss Gary Harris, who is currently dealing with a neck strain and is questionable for Sunday’s matchup.

The 31-year-old, however, hasn’t had much of a run this season, so his absence won’t be a massive concern for Milwaukee. While the Bucks are doing pretty well in terms of injuries, the same cannot be said for the Kings, who are struggling with key absences.

Sacramento Kings injury report

The Kings will miss two of their best players for tonight’s matchup. The Kings will be without Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis. While LaVine is dealing with an ankle issue and will be questionable for tonight’s clash, Sabonis is out with a knee injury and will be out for at least 4 to 5 weeks. Both these absences will be huge for Sacramento.

After all, LaVine was averaging 20.2, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists before sustaining an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Sabonis was also having a great campaign, averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. So, not having either of them will be a huge loss for their team. Also, it makes you think whether this will make an impact on their starting five or not.

Predicted starting lineups for the Kings vs the Bucks

Here’s how the Milwaukee Bucks could start with Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Position Player PG Kevin Porter Jr. SG Ryan Rollins SF AJ Green PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable) C Myles Turner

And here’s how the Sacramento Kings could start amid their injury troubles:

Position Player PG Russell Westbrook SG Keon Ellis SF DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray C Maxime Raynaud

So, the stage is set for an interesting clash as the Kings will be hoping to snap their losing streak. Meanwhile, the Bucks will be hoping to build on their recently gained momentum. Now, who will come out on top? That will be something we need to wait and watch as we eagerly await tip-off.