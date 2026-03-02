Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Celtics? Latest Injury Report on Bucks Star (Mar 2)

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks, with a record of 26 wins and 33 losses, will play host to the Boston Celtics, who are currently in strong form with a 40-20 record, in a game featuring two Eastern Conference teams. Following an impressive 114-98 triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers, the visitors are riding high. In the meantime, the Bucks are reeling from a tough 97-120 loss against the Chicago Bulls. The franchise’s superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has been sidelined for over a month, and his availability for Monday evening remains questionable. Below is an update on the Greek superstar’s injury situation and the projected starting lineups for both sides.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against the Celtics?

According to Shams Charania, the Greek Freak is expected to return tonight.

The 31-year-old last played on Jan 23 in a 102-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets. But he’s been dealing with a calf injury with no return date confirmed yet. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the All-Star weekend and the games following the break as the Bucks slumped to 11th place on the Eastern Conference table.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2021 NBA champion is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over 30 games this season. There were extensive rumors over a potential trade before deadline day last month, but nothing materialised, and Antetokounmpo remains in Milwaukee, at least until the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Bucks are 4-6 in 10, losing the last two games back-to-back. Milwaukee is 15-15 with Giannis this season and 11-18 without him. They need their star man back sooner rather than later if they want an outside chance of making the play-in game in April.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics Injury Report for (Mar 2)

ADVERTISEMENT

As mentioned earlier, the official injury reports are not public at the time of writing. The hosts will remain without long-term absentee Taurean Prince. The 31-year-old suffered a herniated disc in his neck earlier this season. He has been sidelined after undergoing surgery last November and is expected to miss the rest of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Boston HC Joe Mazzulla has a healthy bench to choose from. The only notable absence is that of franchise superstar Jayson Tatum (ACL). The 6x NBA All-Star has been on the sidelines since the start of the 2025-26 season, recovering from a nasty ACL tear. However, latest reports from NBA insiders and Celtics sources indicate that Tatum is bound to make a return to the court soon. He started 5-on-5 training sessions at the end of February and could make a return as early as this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Taurean Prince – Out (Herniated disc; Neck – Post Surgery Recovery)

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum – Out (ACL; Recovery)

Predicted Starting Lineups for Bucks vs Celtics

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially lineup at tip-off tonight at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks Boston Celtics Giannis Antetokounmpo Baylor Scheierman Kevin Porter Jr. Derrick White Kyle Kuzma Jaylen Brown AJ Green Sam Hauser Myles Turner Neemias Queta

Boston enters tonight’s matchup as the firm favorites. They are on a two-game winning streak and will look to make that three tonight, especially after yesterday’s dominant display against the 76ers. Portuguese center Neemias Queta enjoyed a career-high scoring outing on Sunday (27 points and 17 rebounds). All eyes will be on Jaylen Brown (29 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5 APG), who is pushing for a first-ever NBA MVP title.