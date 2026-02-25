Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Cavaliers? Latest Injury Report on Bucks Star (Feb 25)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will walk into Fiserv Forum tonight. Their sole target would be to end the Milwaukee Bucks’ winning streak. Both teams have won four of their last five games. Therefore, the Cavs, with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in their arsenal, would go all-out against Giannis Antetokounmpo & Co.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, the biggest question for Bucks fans is the Greek Freak’s availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play against the Cavaliers?

Unfortunately, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 31-year-old 2-time MVP will miss his thirteenth game of the season since sustaining a right calf strain against the Denver Nuggets on January 23. The Bucks medical staff has ruled him out for at least 6 weeks due to the injury. However, Antetokounmpo is reportedly making progress in three-on-three and four-on-four drills.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Giannis Antetokounmpo, per his self-reported timeline, is aiming to return in March. Without the Greek forward, Milwaukee holds a 10-16 record without him this season. Meanwhile, trade rumors are heating up around the NBA champ. The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make any major moves during the Feb 5 deadline so that they could make space for Giannis, per reports. A Western Conference executive also mentioned that he would be a “big prize” for Rob Pelinka & Co.

Imago Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, the truth remains that Antetokounmpo wants to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, given that they give him a team to chase for a second ring. Now, before his injury, the Greek Freak was averaging 28.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, and 5.6 apg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee Bucks

Other than Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have a clean injury slate. However, the team will continue to miss their veteran small forward, Taurean Prince. On November 13, 2025, the 31-year-old had a successful procedure to address a herniated disc in his neck. The team ruled him out earlier in November without setting a return date, and doctors now expect the injury to sideline him for the rest of the season. They have also moved to request a Disabled Player Exception.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland Cavaliers

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers will remain without Max Strus. Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints reported that the team has not yet cleared the guard for contact as he continues recovering from a foot injury. His return timeline remains uncertain as rehab continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted Starting Lineups for Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers Ryan Rollins James Harden Kevin Porter Jr. Donovan Mitchell AJ Green Dean Wade Kyle Kuzma Evan Mobley Myles Turner Jarrett Allen

Amidst Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s injury and a star-packed lineup for the Cavs, Wednesday night at Milwaukee is seemingly preparing itself for some real basketball drama. Now, who will win the all-important Eastern Conference rivalry?