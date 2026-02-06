Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Latest Injury Report on Bucks Star (Feb 6)

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers tonight at Fiserv Forum, but the biggest question hovering over the matchup has nothing to do with standings or streaks. All eyes are on superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and whether he’ll be available to suit up after missing time with a lingering injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a nagging calf issue, and his absence has been felt heavily in Milwaukee. The Bucks are just 5–14 in games without their two-time MVP this season, a reminder of how crucial he is to both ends of the floor. With a chance to secure a third consecutive win, fans are anxiously awaiting the final injury report to see if the “Greek Freak” will make his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Pacers?

While the Bucks fanbase is extremely happy that their favorite player is here to stay for the end of the season at least, Giannis Antetokounmpo is not available for this game against the Pacers. He is on the sidelines with a calf strain, which he sustained a couple of weeks back against the Denver Nuggets.

Giannis is showing strong recovery progress and could return before the NBA All-Star break on February 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the injury timeline, trade speculation has swirled around the two-time MVP. However, ESPN insider Chris Haynes reported on “NBA on Prime” that sources confirm Giannis never requested a trade from the Bucks, despite recent speculation around the trade deadline.

He’s content with Milwaukee, committed to recovery, and selected for Team World in the 2026 All-Star Game as the top international vote-getter. The injury occurred during a loss to the Denver Nuggets, when Giannis sustained a non-contact calf strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Medical evaluations initially projected a 4-6 week absence, though coach Doc Rivers noted there was no firm timetable after the MRI. Recent updates indicate rapid strides in his rehabilitation, with Haynes suggesting a possible All-Star appearance if progress holds.

What makes Giannis’s absence particularly significant is the level at which he’s been performing this season. The 31-year-old leads with elite efficiency: 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists per game on 64.5% field goal shooting (4th in NBA). He’s played 31 games (876 minutes), totaling 839 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Apart from Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks have a few absentees for this home game. Moreover, the Pacers also have some players on the injury list for this away trip. Let us take a detailed look at the injury reports.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The biggest trade news around the Pacers was their move for Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers. The big man had plenty of suitors throughout the trade window and will be a great addition to the team. However, it seems like he is not available for Friday’s away game.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of injuries, Micah Potter is questionable with a hip concern, whereas Obi Toppin is unavailable due to a foot injury. He is making good progress in his recovery, but isn’t there yet for this contest.

The quartet of Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, and T.J. McConnell, who were all out in Indiana’s 131-122 home loss to Utah on Tuesday, are expected to return to the lineup on this trip to Wisconsin.

Lastly, long-term absentee Tyrese Haliburton continues to remain on the sidelines as he is recovering from right Achilles surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks also have a few players on the injury report for Friday’s game. Bobby Portis is listed as questionable with a hip concern, whereas recently traded Ousmane Dieng also may not feature in this game.

Gary Harris is also listed as questionable with a hamstring strain, whereas Taurean Prince remains the long-term absentee with a herniated disk in his neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineup

Based on the latest injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for this Eastern Conference showdown.

Indiana Pacers Milwaukee Bucks Pascal Siakam Kyle Kuzma Johnny Furphy Myles Turner Jay Huff Ryan Rollins Aaron Nesmith AJ Green Andrew Nembhard Kevin Porter Jr

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be fascinating to see how the Pacers perform with Siakam, Nembhard, and Nesmith expected to return to the starting lineup. They have struggled significantly this season, and all eyes will be on their All-Star forward, Siakam, to deliver a strong performance. Meanwhile, the Bucks enter as favorites, benefiting from home-court advantage and momentum from two consecutive wins.

Ryan Rollins has been performing exceptionally well in recent games, while Myles Turner will face his former team. Overall, the Bucks should defeat the Pacers with relative ease, even without Giannis Antetokounmpo.