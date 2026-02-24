Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Heat? Latest Injury Report on Bucks Star (Feb 24)

Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

After suffering a blowout loss against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks will be back in action tonight. That loss dropped the Bucks’ season record to 24-31. The margin of error for the storied franchise is slim, making their matchup against the Miami Heat ever more important.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, they might not be able to get a win without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Sunday marked the 11th straight missed game for the Greek Freak, who has been dealing with a calf injury. So, will the two-time MVP be returning to action tonight?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Heat?

Well, unfortunately, the Greek Freak won’t be suiting up yet again tonight. This, of course, is a huge blow for the Bucks, who are looking to stack up wins and enter the playoff spot. More so, because Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the backbone of this roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on from the bench while recovering from an injury in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Despite missing significant time, the 31-year-old has an impressive stat line, to say the least, when available. A look at his numbers shows just how crucial he is to the Bucks: 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Even though Kyle Kuzma has tried to fill in for the Bucks superstar, he hasn’t had quite the impact as Antetokounmpo. And can we blame him? No one player can truly replace the forward, especially on this Milwaukee roster. Nonetheless, apart from Giannis, the Bucks do have a fairly healthy roster.

The Bucks vs the Heat injury reports (Feb 24)

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s key matchup:

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Apart from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks enter this game without Taurean Prince. The forward has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a neck injury. So, they should be able to pick a strong starting lineup for this game, as we now shift our focus to their opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Heat injury report

As for the Miami Heat, they might miss a couple of their key players. Nikola Jovic is one of them. The forward is doubtful for this clash because of a back issue. This could be a huge blow for Miami, as the 22-year-old has been a solid rotational player for them thus far in the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mar 14, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) watches his shot against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the other player Miami could be without is Davion Mitchell, who is suffering from an unknown illness and questionable for tonight’s game. That said, if these two are ruled out from the game, how will the Heat’s lineup look? Let’s find that out ourselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for the Bucks vs the Heat

Here’s how both the starting fives could look for both teams amid their injury issues:

Position Milwaukee Bucks Miami Heat PG Ryan Rollins Davion Mitchell (DD) SG Kevin Porter Jr. Tyler Herro SF AJ Green Norman Powell PF Kyle Kuzma Andrew Wiggins C Myles Turner Bam Adebayo

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s how both the starting lineups could look. And by the looks of it, this should be a close game. That’s because even though Milwaukee was humbled by the Raptors, before that, the Bucks were riding a three-game winning streak.

So, they will be looking to shrug off that defeat and get another dub tonight. However, it won’t be easy, as Miami is also on a three-game winning streak, adding a layer of excitement in this game even with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the sidelines, as we eagerly await the tip-off.