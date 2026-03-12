Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Heat? Latest Injury Report on Bucks Star (Mar 12)

After two consecutive losses at home, the Milwaukee Bucks go on the road tonight as they gear up to take on a high-flying Miami Heat outfit. The hosts will be high on morale following Bam Adebayo’s historic 83-point outing against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. The Bucks are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 27-37 tally, while the Heat are currently the sixth seed with a 37-29 record. All eyes will be on franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as playoff hopes are now a distinct dream.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against the Heat?

As per the latest team injury reports, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared to play for the Bucks tonight. He will travel with the rest of the team to South Beach in hopes of ending their losing run. Antetokounmpo has been dealing with recurring right calf strains throughout the 2025-26 season, marking a career-high 29 games missed.

He was out since the end of January but returned earlier this March (on a minutes restriction) in the 108-81 loss to the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo is averaging 20+ points in his last three games (excluding the 130-91 loss to the Orlando Magic, where he did not play).

The Milwaukee Bucks have an 11-19 record without their Greek superstar this season as opposed to a 16-18 record without him. He will be the focal point on offense in an otherwise lacklustre Bucks squad as Milwaukee looks to cause an upset in Miami.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Injury Report for (Mar 12)

HC Doc Rivers will be sweating on the injury status of starting shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (Right knee synovitis). The 25-year-old last played in the Celtics’ loss and has been out since. Bobby Portis (Spine contusion) and Jericho Sims (Right patella tendonitis) are also listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup. Meanwhile, Alex Antetokounmpo and Ryan Cormac are ruled out due to their G-League commitments.

HC Erik Spoelstra is dealing with injury concerns of his own. Star shooting guard Tyler Herro (Questionable) missed the epic win over the Wizards earlier this week due to a left quadriceps issue, but did feature in the 110-121 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The experienced Norman Powell (Right groin strain), Serbian Nikola Jovic (Lower back injury), and 31-year-old Andrew Wiggins (Left toe Sesamoiditis) are all ruled out for tonight’s home encounter. Heat big man Kel’el Ware, who’s dealing with a right shoulder strain, should be involved in some capacity while Jahmir Young misses out due to his two-way G-League contract obligations.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – Out (G-League Two-way)

Kevin Porter Jr. – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right knee; Synovitis)

Bobby Portis – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Back; Thoracic spine contusion)

Ryan Cormac – Out (G-League Two-way)

Jericho Sims – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right patella; Tendonitis)

Miami Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Left quadriceps; Soreness)

Nikola Jovic – Out (Injury/Illness-Lower back; Injury management)

Normal Powell – Out (Injury/Illness-Right groin; Strain)

Kel’el Ware – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right shoulder; Strain)

Andrew Wiggins – Out (Injury/Illness-Left Big Toe; Sesamoiditis)

Jahmir Young – Out (G-League Two-way)

Predicted Starting Lineups for Bucks vs Heat

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially lineup at tip-off tonight at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Milwaukee Bucks Miami Heat Ousmane Dieng Davion Mitchell Ryan Rollin Kasparas Jakucionis Kyle Kuzma Pelle Larson Giannis Antetokounmpo Myron Gardner Myles Turner Bam Adebayo

HC Rivers will be aware of the challenge that awaits his team in South Beach. Instead of peaking at the right time, the Bucks are tanking their season with rumors of a potential exit for Giannis and Rivers already doing the rounds. Tonight will be a good opportunity to silence the naysayers, especially considering the Heat’s historic last outing. Ryan Rollin, Dieng, and Antetokounmpo will have to pull up their sleeves and put in the work if they want to silence the home crowd in what we expect should be a packed arena.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on ‘man of the moment’ Bam Adebayo, who returns to the court after his sensational 83-point outing. Giannis himself heaped praise on the Heat center after breaking Kobe Bryant’s record, but others feel that he cheated the system to get there. Either way, with Adebayo in the form of his life and Herro gunning to return, Miami remains in pole position to extend its winning streak to seven games tonight. Will the Bucks manage to thwart their epic run?