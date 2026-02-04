Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Pelicans? Latest Injury Report on Bucks Star (Feb 4)

The Milwaukee Bucks will be hosting the New Orleans Pelicans tonight at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks have been in a rut lately, as they continue to struggle without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been dealing with a calf injury for the past five games.
Although they did manage to snap their five-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls during their latest matchup, tonight will be another test for the franchise. Will the Greek Freak show up to help Milwaukee secure back-to-back wins?
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Pelicans?
That remains doubtful. Giannis Antetokounmpo, as we mentioned, has remained sidelined with a calf injury.
Although he is currently on the Bucks’ injury report, an NBA insider, Eric Nehm, has spotted him training with the team ahead of tonight’s game.
Some lane slides from Giannis Antetokounmpo to end the workout as well. https://t.co/GhLh8FGnZS pic.twitter.com/Zgp0XItoBm
— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 3, 2026
In the clips shared by the reporter, the forward can be seen practicing rigorously, indicating that he might make a comeback against the Pelicans. However, this is a mere speculation for now, as there has been no official update from Milwaukee or Giannis.
Still, his return would mean a lot for the franchise, as they aim to get back to winning ways. So far, the Greek superstar has been the engine of Milwaukee’s offense this season. He is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, while shooting 64.5 percent from the floor.
These are MVP-level numbers the 31-year-old has been producing. However, even with him back, things don’t look too good for Milwaukee, as they continue to struggle with injuries.
The Bucks vs the Pelicans injury report for February 4th
Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players from both teams ahead of tonight’s game:
Milwaukee Bucks injury report
Apart from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will enter this game without Kevin Porter Jr. and Taurean Prince, both of whom are dealing with significant injuries. While Porter Jr. is still recovering from an oblique injury, his teammate Prince has been ruled out for the foreseeable future.
Milwaukee will also be without Gary Harris, who is suffering from a hamstring injury. Another player who could join these stars on the sidelines is Bobby Portis, who is questionable for this game because of a hip injury.
New Orleans Pelicans injury report
As for Milwaukee’s opponents tonight, the Pelicans also have their fair share of injury trouble. New Orleans will be without their star guard Dejounte Murray tonight, who continues to make progress in his rehab from an Achilles injury.
Meanwhile, they could also miss their center Hunter Dickinson, who is currently listed as day-to-day. Having said that, will these injuries impact either of the starting fives?
Predicted lineups for the Bucks vs the Pelicans
Here’s how the Milwaukee Bucks could start without Giannis Antetokounmpo:
|Position
|Player
|PG
|Ryan Rollins
|SG
|AJ Green
|SF
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF
|Bobby Portis (probable)
|C
|Myles Turner
And here’s how the New Orleans Pelicans’ starting five could look:
|Position
|Player
|PG
|Trey Murphy III
|SG
|Herbert Jones
|SF
|Saddiq Bey
|PF
|Zion Williamson
|C
|Derik Queen
That’s how both starting lineups could look. Keeping that in mind, this game becomes a major test of depth if Antetokounmpo remains sidelined, as we await tip off eagerly.
