Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Latest Update on Bucks Star’s Injury

The NBA season is back, and the Milwaukee Bucks have started on a high note. The Washington Wizards failed terribly on their opening night against the Milwaukee Bucks as the superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 37 points and 14 rebounds in their 133-120 victory. Once again, Antetokounmpo got off to a hot start to the 2025-26 NBA regular season after having a terrific offseason at the EuroBasket. Interestingly enough, Giannis played the game with lower back soreness, but can he suit up again?

This triggered a question about his availability for Thursday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Well, the Milwaukee Bucks have added Giannis Antetokounmpo to their injury list. Unlike Kevin Porter Jr., who will miss the next two games against Toronto and Cleveland due to a left ankle sprain, the Greek Freak is probable despite a left great toe sprain. Although the Bucks haven’t cited the lower back sprain, the toe sprain could cause some trouble.

To be honest, the fans wouldn’t want to see the 30-year-old’s name anywhere near the injury list. So, the “probable” tag feels a bit more promising than a “questionable” tag to them. Meanwhile, the Bucks are adjusting to their new ways and roster.

The team has lost its long-standing center, Brook Lopez, and All-Star guard, Damian Lillard. Now, their newly acquired big man, Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, and Gary Trent Jr. are trying to make an impact like never before. In all honesty, Jon Horst & Co. are willing to do anything to keep Giannis on the team, even if it means making major shifts to transform the trajectory. Now, let’s check the possible starting five for both teams for their big game on Friday, October 24.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Starting five

Milwaukee Bucks starting five:

Ryan Collins/Cole Anthony (PG) [replacing Kevin Porter Jr.]

AJ Green (SG)

Gary Trent Jr. (SF)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF)

Myles Turner (C)

Toronto Raptors starting five:

Immanuel Quickley (PG)

RJ Barrett (SG)

Brandon Ingram (SF)

Scottie Barnes (PF)

Jakob Poeltl (C)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is back where he belongs, and the court bends to his will. Every step, every drive, every leap feels like a new promise. Moreover, despite whispers of soreness, he is stepping into the game fearless and unstoppable. Tonight, the arena becomes his playground, once again, every possession a masterpiece. Toronto better be ready because when Giannis shows up, magic, mayhem, and sheer dominance follow in his wake.

You can catch the game live on FanDuel Sports Wisconsin. Also, fans can stream the game on the FanDuel Sports Wisconsin app through their television or streaming carrier. So, tune up to support your team!