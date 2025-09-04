Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Today? Where to Watch Greece vs Spain EuroBasket 2025 Game in USA?

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play against Spain? That is the question of the hour as his national team prepares to play its 5th game of the EuroBasket 2025 series against the 2-2 win record holder. Having ‘The Greek Freak’ on the national team has been beneficial, as Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham noted that “He does a great job including his teammates and allowing things to happen and take place”. After his absence from the recent matchup against Bosnia & Herzegovina, Giannis’s unavailability would place Team Greece in danger of potentially losing a 2nd consecutive game. Fortunately, for Bucks and Greece fans, there is good news on the horizon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Team Greece’s head coach, Vasilis Spanoulis, was asked about Antetokounmpo and guard Giannoulis Larentzakis’s injury update recently. Spanoulis was clear in his response, as he stated, “We expect both players to be back on Thursday. The most important thing is to make the comeback when the critical time arrives, not in the first round”.

Hence, Giannis Antetokounmpo can be expected to play for Greece against Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo had last played against Georgia and led the scoring effort for his team through his 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. After that, however, he was ruled out for the matchup against Bosnia & Herzegovina as a reported “precaution to manage knee soreness.” It wasn’t revealed when exactly Giannis started developing signs of knee soreness, and details about the injury’s severity remained limited.

via Imago Greece v France – Basket Friendly Match Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece plays during the friendly match between Greece and France at OAKA Stadium in Athens, Greece, on August 24, 2025. Athens Greece PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xStefanosxKyriazisx originalFilename:kyriazis-greecevs250824_npAcV.jpg

As reported by ‘beIN Sports’, Team Greece’s dynamic was disrupted without Giannis on the floor. Bosnia and Herzegovina reportedly capitalized on this opportunity and managed to secure a close 80-77 win. As Basketball reporter Júlia Cabral noted, “Greece, traditionally a defensive powerhouse, struggled to maintain its usual rhythm, showing vulnerability in both offense and defense”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Giannis Antetokounmpo set to return, things might turn out differently against Spain. The only way to know whether the odds will favor Greece will be to watch the game.

AD

How and where to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Team Greece vs X EuroBasket 2025 Game in the USA?

The Team Greece Vs Team Spain matchup will be held on September 4th, 2025, at the Spyros Kyprianou Arena located in Limassol, Cyprus. Tipoff time is scheduled at 9:30 PM local time and 2:30 PM EST.

For fans residing in the US, the only way to view the upcoming game is by taking a subscription from Courtside 1891 and choosing one of the packages to watch all games live and/or on demand. The Courtside 1981 service is also available worldwide. Fans in Spain can access the game through Teledeporte, while those in Greece can watch the matchup through Ertflix and Novasports.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Would you be placing your odds on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Team Greece during the upcoming game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.