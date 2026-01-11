Is Ja Morant Leaving the NBA? Latest Business Move Indicates Grizzlies Star’s Future Plan

Ja Morant is making moves to make sure his future isn’t dependent on the NBA. As the Memphis Grizzlies guard’s on-court status with the team remains uncertain due to various factors, the two-time All-Star has quietly made a move that has expanded his footprint beyond the league. This time, however, it’s not a shoe deal or a media venture, but actual ownership.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Morant, through his company, Catch12, is joining EuroStep Ventures, the parent company of French basketball club Levallois Metropolitans, signaling an investment that prioritizes legacy-building over immediate profit. However, he is not leaving the NBA, but the language used around the league makes it clear that this is a priority for Morant’s camp.

“Investing in EuroStep isn’t just a business decision,” Morant‘s uncle Phil said. “It’s an investment in people, values, and opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This matters now because Morant’s standing has been anything but stable over the last two seasons. Extended absences combined with the suspension from the team earlier this season, as well as constant trade reports have reshaped how fans and executives around the league view his trajectory. Once considered untouchable, Morant is no longer safe.

While the team has publicly stood by him, the margin for error is gone. Availability and reliability have outweighed the natural gifts and highlight plays, and that’s why this business move makes sense.

Levallois Metropolitans compete in the French National 1 league, and aren’t just another European club. Their brand gained serious US recognition during Victor Wembanyama’s season there, which was broadcasted in full on NBA TV. France is one of the NBA’s most important international pipelines, and Paris is one of the cities at the center of the league’s long-rumored NBA Europe aspirations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morant is investing in a market the NBA itself is circling, and he’s quick on the draw.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis Grizzlies at a Crossroads and Ja Morant is Preparing for Leverage

According to multiple league sources, Ja Morant is on the trade block for the Grizzlies, who are entertaining offers for him ahead of the trade deadline, reportedly prioritizing young players and draft capital. It marks a significant shift for an organization that placed Morant at the centerpiece of their identity.

Imago Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looses control of the ball as he is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Morant is under contract until 2028, and is eligible for a three-year, $178 million extension this summer. Memphis clearly holds control, but Morant is building leverage, with his on-court numbers sitting around 19 points and 7.6 assists per game, but on career-lows in efficiency across the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind the scenes, league insiders believe that the relationship between the two sides might be damaged beyond repair, with Morant reportedly feeling alienated by teammates after his suspension, even telling players and former coaches around the league that he no longer wishes to play for the Grizzlies.

This is why is investment makes sense. Levallois is leading their NM1 group and pushing for a return to the top-tier LNB league, and have openly expressed ambitions beyond the domestic stage, which aligns perfectly with Morant’s brand and the NBA’s international growth strategy. If the NBA Europe idea becomes a reality, Morant would be positioned as a core stakeholder, and he’s no longer operating with just his NBA future in mind.