Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? Grizzlies vs Bucks Latest Injury Report (Dec 26)

The Memphis Grizzlies will be hosting the Milwaukee Bucks, coming off a fresh win over the Utah Jazz. Santi Aldama emerged as an unlikely hero for the Grizzlies in Ja Morant’s absence as he scored a career-high 37 points, including seven three-pointers, leading his team to a 137-128 win over the Jazz.

Although Aldama’s heroics were enough to snap Memphis’ two-game losing streak on Tuesday, the franchise will be hoping that they’ll have their star point guard back in action tonight. That’s who they might be going up against: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s offensive prowess tonight. So, will Ja Morant be back on the court tonight?

Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Bucks?

Well, there’s good news for Memphis, as Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s massive clash. The 26-year-old has been dealing with an ankle injury because of which he’s missed each of the last four clashes of his team. The point guard has missed several games this season with a calf strain, and now this is the latest blow for the star guard.

A healthy and locked-in Ja Morant is what the Grizzlies need, who are currently sitting 9th in the Western Conference with a 14-16 record for the season. However, so far this season, Morant has neither been able to stay healthy nor has he been locked in. His scoring averages have taken a massive dip this season.

Currently, he’s averaging 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He’s doing so while shooting 35.7 percent from the field and just 19.4 percent from the three-point line. This is significantly lower than his career averages of 46.5 from the field and 31.0 percent from beyond the arc. Nonetheless, Morant’s injury isn’t the only thing that the Grizzlies have to worry about.

The Grizzlies vs the Bucks injury report for December 26th

Here’s who’s in and who’s out for tonight’s clash from both rosters:

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

The Grizzlies have been hard hit by injuries this season. Apart from Ja Morant, the franchise will also miss the likes of Vince Williams Jr., rookie Cedric Coward, and Brandon Clarke. While Williams Jr. is suffering from a knee injury, Howard is questionable for tonight’s clash because of a heel injury. Meanwhile, Clarke is out with a calf strain and will be re-evaluated in about three weeks.

However, the Memphis injury crisis doesn’t end there. Center Zach Edey is out with an ankle injury and is waiting to be re-evaluated. On the other hand, John Konchar and Ty Jerome are also ruled out for this game. Konchar has suffered a thumb injury, and Jerome is struggling with a calf injury. Lastly, Scotty Pippen Jr. will also be out for this game after undergoing surgery on his toe.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

As for the Bucks, the biggest question mark for them has to be Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been sidelined for the last several games because of a calf injury. However, the good news is that he recently participated in the team’s practice sessions, indicating that he might make himself available for tonight’s matchup.

Nonetheless, while his status hangs in the balance, Taurean Prince has been completely ruled out for this clash as he continues to recover from a herniated disc in his neck. Lastly, Milwaukee’s guard, Gary Trent Jr., is also questionable for this game because of a calf injury, just like Antetokounmpo. So, status will also be revealed before tip-off.

Having said that, how will they line up regardless of what both players’ final status is the question is how will they lineup?

Predicted lineups for the Grizzlies vs the Bucks

Here’s how the Memphis Grizzlies could lineup with Ja Morant back in the mix:

Position Player PG Ja Morant (probable) SG Cedric Coward (probable) SF Jaylen Wells PF Santi Aldama C Jaren Jackson Jr.

And, here’s how the Milwaukee Bucks could start without Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Position Player PG Kevin Porter Jr. SG AJ Green SF Kyle Kuzma PF Bobby Portis C Myles Turner

So, the stage is set for an interesting clash, with both teams in dire need of wins. However, with Ja Morant probably back in the mix for the Grizzlies, it looks like this might be an easy dub for Memphis.