Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Grizzlies Latest Injury Report (Dec 30)

The Memphis Grizzlies will aim to bounce back to winning ways when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on December 30. The Grizzlies are coming to this game on the back of a defeat against the Washington Wizards despite a noteworthy performance from star guard Ja Morant. Once again, the onus will be on him to secure the win against a tough team like the Sixers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Grizzies have struggled with injuries as they probably have the longest injury list in the NBA right now. With most of their rotational lineup out on the sidelines. Hence, they have been extremely inconsistent with results, winning only six out of their last 10 games. Overall, they are ninth in the Western Conference with a 15-17 record. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are also coming to this game on the back of a three-game losing streak. From the Grizzlies’ perspective, this is the perfect time to face the Sixers. They have struggled throughout with Paul George and Joel Embiid’s injury uncertainties and lack of form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight against the 76ers?

Fortunately for the Memphis Grizzlies fans, Ja Morant is available for this game against Philadelphia. He registered 21 points and seven assists in their last game against the Wizards despite the 112-116 defeat. He finished with the most assists on the night, tied with Cam Spencer, while scoring the second-highest points for Memphis behind Jaren Jackson Jr, who finished with 26 points.

Imago Dec 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a foul call toward an official, resulting in a technical foul, during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

However, this was his second straight game below the 30-minute threshold as the All-Star star guard continues to work his way back following his knee and ankle injuries, which kept him out for a considerable amount of time. Those injuries have forced him to stay out for 14 out of 18 games since November 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, it has been an underwhelming campaign until now for Morant as he is only averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds from 27.8 minutes per game across 16 contests. The Grizzlies will hope that he starts catching steam as he is gradually getting back in shape.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

With Ja Morant’s participation now out of the way, there’s more to discuss around injuries associated with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Philadelphia 76ers also have a couple of players on the injury list, but nothing as major as their opponents. Let us take a detailed look at the injury reports of both teams.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The biggest concern around the Philadelphia 76ers is their star big man, Joel Embiid, listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game. The former MVP didn’t suit up for their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and may remain on the sidelines for this one as well. He is suffering from a couple of issues at the same time involving his right ankle and right knee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr continues to remain on the sidelines with a knee issue, and Trendon Watford is also out of contention due to an adductor issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

With Ja Morant’s uncertainty out of the way, there’s a lot to deal with for Memphis, given their massive injury list. Starting with fellow guards, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Vince Williams Jr are out of contention with right hamstring soreness and knee concerns.

Meanwhile, center Jock Landale is questionable for this game with a calf issue.

Other absentees include Brandon Clarke (calf), John Konchar (thumb surgery), Ty Jerome (calf), and Scotty Pippen Jr (toe) are all sidelined for this East-West showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Based on the NBA injury reports, here are the predicted starting lineups of the two teams

Philadelphia 76ers Memphis Grizzlies Paul George Jaren Jackson Jr Dominick Barlow Jaylen Wells Andre Drummond Santi Aldama Tyrese Maxey Ja Morant VJ Edgecombe Cedric Coward

ADVERTISEMENT

If Embiid fails to turn up for this game, his minutes will be shared between Andre Drummond and Adem Bona. In his absence, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George will look to take the lion’s share of scoring, with rookie VJ Edgecombe also looking to take up a big role already. On the other hand, Memphis will look to Jaren Jackson Jr, Santi Aldama, and Ja Morant to deliver a performance to remember for the home fans and end the year on a high.