Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Latest Update on Grizzlies Star’s Injury

After the devastating 32-point loss against the Miami Heat, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Indiana Pacers tonight for some cross-conference action. Tuomas Iisalo and Co. will be looking to bounce back, but that won’t be easy with the franchise struggling with a long list of injuries. While the Grizzlies are already without several of their key players, there are also a lot of question marks around their superstar point guard, Ja Morant. So, will he be playing in back-to-back games?

Well, after contributing a staggering 35 points in Memphis’ opening night win against New Orleans, Morant also played last night. But he wasn’t nearly as effective as he was in the first game of the season. The 26-year-old could only add 12 points along with 2 rebounds and 6 assists in 22 minutes of action while going a terrible 4-of-16 from the field. Well, although the point guard did not confirm, his poor performance against Miami last night could’ve been due to his ankle issues.

Before last night’s game, Ja Morant was on the team’s injury list and was questionable for the clash due to soreness in his left ankle. Nonetheless, he went on to play as we mentioned. But given how poorly he performed last night, there’s a slight chance that the Grizzlies’ medical staff might assess his situation for tonight’s game. However, as things stand right now, Morant isn’t on the team’s injury report, suggesting that he might participate tonight.

via Imago Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a basket during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

So far, Ja Morant has shown glimpses of what he can do when healthy, but it will be worth keeping an eye on how things work out for him tonight. Meanwhile, even though there’s a good chance we might see the point guard in action tonight against the Pacers, the same cannot be said about a lot of the Grizzlies’ stars, as the franchise seems to have caught the injury bug. So, here’s who’s in and who’s out for tonight’s game.

Memphis Grizzlies’ injury report before their clash against Indiana

Memphis will be without the likes of Zach Edey and Scotty Pippen Jr., both of whom are key pieces on their roster. While Edey is dealing with a left ankle injury, as the center recently underwent a procedure for the same, Pippen Jr. is out with a big toe problem that will keep him on the sidelines for at least 12 weeks. However, their troubles don’t end there.

Brandon Clarke and Ty Jerome are also joining Pippen Jr. and Edey on the sidelines. Jerome, whom the franchise only acquired during the offseason to add some depth to their backcourt, has yet to play a single game as he continues to recover from his calf injury. The 28-year-old had a solid campaign with the Cavs last season, where he averaged 12.5 points while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from the three.

So, it goes without saying that Memphis will be missing Jerome’s productivity from deep. Nonetheless, the organization will also be without Vince Williams Jr., who is ruled out with a heel injury and has not set a timetable for his return, as per ESPN. The Grizzlies might have to tweak their lineups as they take on the Pacers tonight. So, what could their starting five look like as they host Pascal Siakam and Co. tonight?

Memphis Grizzlies’ predicted starting five for tonight’s matchup

While there are doubts over Ja Morant’s fitness, the Memphis Grizzlies are also without several other key players. So, who will Tuomas Iisalo pick for tonight’s back-to-back clash?

Well, here’s how they could start:

Position Player PG Ja Morant SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Jaylen Wells PF Jaren Jackson Jr. C Santi Aldama

So, this is how the Grizzlies could start tonight. Now, will this be enough to get the better of the Indiana Pacers or not? That’s something we all will have to wait and watch as we await tip-off in FedExForum Arena in Memphis at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.