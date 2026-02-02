Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Latest Injury Report on Grizzlies Star (Feb 2)

The Memphis Grizzlies will be hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time tonight. The last time these two teams met was just a night ago, when Anthony Edwards and Co. emerged victorious, 131-114, against the hosts.

So, the Grizzlies will be in a vengeful mood tonight, especially Ja Morant, who missed Saturday night’s game due to an injury. But the question is, has the point guard been cleared to suit for tonight’s game? Let’s find out.

Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Timberwolves?

Unfortunately, Ja Morant won’t be able to take the floor yet again tonight. This comes as a result of the two-time All-Star guard dealing with a calf injury, for which he missed the previous game as well, rather than something else.

As things stand right now, Morant is not only set to miss tonight’s game but will also stay on the sidelines for the upcoming weeks. This, of course, is a bummer for the Grizzlies, who have been hard hit with injuries throughout the season.

So far, the 26-year-old has only been able to suit up for just 20 of the 47 games his team has played so far this season. In fact, Ja Morant hasn’t been at his best even when he’s been fit, averaging just 19.5 points from 41.0 percent shooting of the field and 23.5 percent from deep.

All of these averages and percentages are well below his career averages, but he remains someone Memphis relies heavily on. So, not having him available tonight will be daunting for his team. However, there’s more for them to worry about.

The Grizzlies vs the Timberwolves injury reports for February 2nd

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players from both teams ahead of tonight’s massive clash:

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Apart from Ja Morant, the Grizzlies will enter tonight with several key players. This includes the likes of Santi Aldama and Zach Edey, both of whom are dealing with injury blows.

While Aldama won’t be suiting up tonight because of a knee injury, the second-year center is dealing with a left ankle injury. With that, Memphis injury troubles continue.

They’ll also miss a couple of their backcourt stars in Scotty Pippen Jr. and John Konchar.

On one hand, Pippen Jr. has only recently undergone a procedure to repair his toe injury. And Konchar will miss Monday’s clash because of a neck injury.

Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson Jr. is also questionable for this game. The star forward is suffering from a quadriceps injury, putting his availibilty under question.

Lastly, Brandon Clarke is also on the Grizzlies’ injury report, as the forward continues to recover from his Grade 2 right calf strain. While that settles the score for Memphis, what about their opponents tonight?

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

As for Minnesota, they are nowhere near as hard hit by injuries as Memphis. But they could also miss their superstar guard, as Anthony Edwards‘ status hangs in the air ahead of tonight’s matchup.

The All-Star guard, who put up 33 points during Saturday night’s win, might miss this game because of back spasms. This could be a huge blow for the Timberwolves, as the 24-year-old has been the backbone of this Wolves team so far this season.

Apart from Ant, Julius Randle is questionable for Minnesota. The veteran forward is dealing with left thumb soreness, which could keep him on the bench tonight. Lastly, Terrence Shannon Jr. has also been ruled out because of a foot injury.

Predicted lineups for the Grizzlies vs the Timberwolves

Here’s how the Memphis Grizzlies could start without Ja Morant:

Position Player PG Ty Jerome SG Cedric Coward SF Jaylen Wells PF Vince Williams Jr. C Jock Landale

And here’s how the Minnesota Timberwolves starting five could look amid their injury scares:

Position Player PG Donte DiVincenzo SG Anthony Edwards (probable) SF Jaden McDaniels PF Naz Reid C Rudy Gobert

All in all, this should be an interesting game, even closer than the previous encounter. More so, if Anthony Edwards is ruled out for this clash, we eagerly await the tip-off.