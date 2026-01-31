Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Latest Injury Report on Grizzlies Star (Jan 31)

Having lost their last five games, the Memphis Grizzlies are currently in a difficult period. This form signifies that the Minnesota Timberwolves will be hosted on Saturday, January 31, at the FedEx Forum. In contrast, the Timberwolves are on a three-game winning streak heading into this game, which means the Grizzlies are facing an uphill battle. Adding to the hosts’ challenges is the uncertainty surrounding their All-Star guard, Ja Morant.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Grizzlies are 12th in the Western Conference with an underwhelming record of 18-28, and now they will face the Timberwolves twice in consecutive games in Memphis. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves also had their fair share of defeats, but they bounced back to winning ways against the Golden State Warriors and maintained the momentum against the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in their previous three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Ja Morant Playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies fans, their star guard, Ja Morant, is unavailable for this game. He is out due to a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. He won’t be playing at least unitl mid February. The injury happened during a scrimmage, and after tests, the Grizzlies have decided that he needs weeks of rest instead of rushing him back to the court.

Imago Dec 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a foul call toward an official, resulting in a technical foul, during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In essence, this season has been a mixed bag for Morant, as he’s sat out 26 of Memphis’s 46 games. A contusion on his right calf kept him out of the lineup for six matches. Upon returning from his injury, he made an impact in his first two games. He achieved 24 points and 13 assists during a London match versus the Orlando Magic, and subsequently put up 23 points and 12 assists in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Grizzlies found themselves in a precarious position after he sustained an elbow injury, disrupting his ability to regain his form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Morant has averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists while shooting 41% from the shooting. However, over the last 10 games that he has played, he has put up 23.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per contest.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Apart from Ja Morant, the Grizzlies will also miss the services of several players for this contest. On the contrary, the Minnesota Timberwolves have most of their starters and rotational players available for the away game. Let us take a look at the injury reports of both teams.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a fairly healthy roster, which has helped them secure wins one after another. The only player unavailable for this game is guard Terrance Shannon Jr., who is nursing a foot injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Grizzlies’ recent struggles are compounded by a lengthy injury report. Star player Ja Morant is on the sidelines with an elbow sprain, while Ty Jerome is questionable with a calf issue. However, the biggest news apart from Morant’s absence is Jaren Jackson Jr getting demoted to the injury list as questionable with a left quadriceps contusion. Similarly, John Konchar is also uncertain about participation as he is nursing with an anterior triangle contusion.

ADVERTISEMENT



Santi Aldama, who didn’t play in the previous game, will also sit out for this one due to injury management. Lastly, Zach Edey, who is recovering from a stress reaction on his left knee, and Brandon Clarke, who is nursing a grade 2 right calf strain, are also unavailable for Memphis in this home contest.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Based on the NBA injury reports, here’s how both teams could line up for this All-West showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Timberwolves Memphis Grizzlies Jaden McDaniels Jaren Jackson Jr* Julius Randle Cedric Cowherd Rudy Gobert Jock Landale Anthony Edwards Jaylen Wells Donte DiVincenzo Cam Spencer

With Anthony Edwards in red-hot form, the Minnesota Timberwolves will continue to rely on him along with Julius Randle. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies could be in trouble if Jaren Jackson Jr doesn’t suit up in this home game. With Morant, Clarke, and Aldama out of contention, they need Jaren Jackson Jr to play and also step up in this game for the hosts to have any shot at winning.