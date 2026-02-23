Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Kings? Latest Injury Report on Grizzlies Star (Feb 23)

Feb 7, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guards Scotty Pippen Jr. (1, left) and Ja Morant (12) watch from the bench during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Feb 7, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guards Scotty Pippen Jr. (1, left) and Ja Morant (12) watch from the bench during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies will be taking on the Sacramento Kings tonight in a highly anticipated clash. Both teams enter this game in dire need of wins, especially the Kings, who are 0-10 in their last ten games. That said, this might make Ja Morant and Co. heavy favorites tonight, right?

Well, perhaps not. That’s because even though Sacramento is struggling, the Grizzlies also have their fair share of trouble, but with injuries. Memphis has several key players on the sidelines, including Morant himself. So, will the point guard be making a comeback tonight?

Is Ja Morant playing tonight against the Kings?

No, unfortunately, Ja Morant won’t be available for tonight’s matchup. This, of course, comes as a result of the UCL sprain the guard has been dealing with for quite some time. He was supposed to make a return by now. However, during recovery, he started feeling discomfort.

Now, the sharpshooter will be re-evaluated in two weeks by the Grizzlies. This is devastating news for Memphis, as Morant has only appeared in 20 games so far this season. Moreover, this inconsistency has also hampered his performances when available.

Imago Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The point guard is averaging just 19.5 points this season while shooting 41 percent from the field. This is significantly lower than his career average of 22.4 points per game and 46.6 percent shooting from the field.

Despite that, Ja Morant’s absence could’ve been covered had he been the only injured player on Memphis’ roster. However, that’s not the case at the moment. On the contrary, the Grizzlies are without several other stars as well, causing even more worry.

The Grizzlies vs the Kings injury reports (Feb 23)

Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s game:

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

The Grizzlies will enter tonight’s game without the likes of Santi Aldama, Cedric Coward, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a few others as well. Aldama and Coward will join Ja Morant on the bench due to knee injuries. Meanwhile, Caldwell-Pope has been ruled out because of a finger injury.

The veteran guard only recently underwent surgery on his right pinky finger and will remain out for the remainder of the season. But that’s not all. Second-year big man Zach Edey won’t suit up for this game as well because of an ankle injury.

Brandon Clarke is another name that Memphis will miss tonight as he continues to recover from a Grade 2 right calf strain. Lastly, Kyle Anderson can also miss this clash, as he’s doubtful because of a knee injury.

Sacramento Kings injury report

As for the Kings, they don’t have an injury list as long as Memphis’, but they will miss several key players. This includes Domantas Sabonis, who is struggling with a knee injury, and Zach LaVine, who underwent surgery on his right hand after the All-Star break.

Imago Mar 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) talks with guard Zach LaVine (8) during a timeout against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Both of these absences are huge blows for Sac-Town, as they are currently riding a 16-game road skid. But their worries don’t end there. De’Andre Hunter has also been ruled out for this game. The veteran forward is set to undergo eye surgery, which will keep him on the sidelines for some time.

Lastly, Dylan Cardwell will also miss this clash. The center sprained his ankle last week in practice and is set to miss at least four weeks of action. Having said that, what changes will these injuries make to both the starting fives? Let’s find out.

Predicted starting five for the Grizzlies vs the Kings

Here’s how the Memphis Grizzlies could start without Ja Morant:

Memphis Grizzlies Sacramento Kings Ty Jerome (PG) Russell Westbrook (PG) Walter Clayton Jr. (SG) DeMar DeRozan (SG) Jaylen Wells (SF) Keegan Murray (SF) Taylor Hendricks (PF) Precious Achiuwa (PF) Kyle Anderson (probable) (C) Maxime Raynaud (C)

That’s how both the lineups could look with Ty Jerome continuing to fill in for Ja Morant. So, this should be an interesting clash with both teams going through a slump. Despite that, Memphis looks like the favorite to get a dub tonight, given their better record at the moment. But will they? We’ll have to wait and watch.