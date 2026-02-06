Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Trail Blazers? Latest Injury Report on Grizzlies Star (Feb 6)

For a Memphis Grizzlies team already shaken up by the trade deadline, the biggest concern heading into Friday night isn’t a new roster – it’s the status of Ja Morant. With Jaren Jackson Jr. now gone and the franchise in transition, Memphis can ill afford to be without its superstar point guard as it prepares for a road matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Morant’s availability has suddenly become the defining question hanging over a team trying to stay afloat.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs the Trail Blazers?

Without mincing words, the 2025-26 NBA campaign has been one to forget for Morant. He averages 19.5 pts (career avg 22.4), 3.3 rebounds (career avg 4.6), and 8.1 assists (career avg 7.4) per game this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old has featured in just 20 games for the Grizzlies, missing 23. As per the latest NBA injury reports, he will miss tonight’s game against Portland due to an ongoing issue with his left elbow and a UCL sprain.

Since making his debut in 2018, Ja has missed 178 games over six seasons – something that NBA teams considered when they made trade offers for Morant earlier this month. He was sidelined earlier this season with calf and ankle issues as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Injury Report (Feb 6)

Despite the absence of Morant and the departure of JJJ, the Grizzlies are on a two-game winning streak and should be the favourites tonight. Portland, on the other hand, will be aiming to snap their losing run and give the home fans something to cheer about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Let’s take a closer look at both teams and analyze each player’s injury status.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Credit to coach Lisalo, the first Finnish-born head coach in the league, the Grizzlies are punching above their weight despite a stacked injury list. Morant (UCL sprain/left elbow), Santi Aldama (right knee), Brandon Clarke (right knee), Zach Edey (left ankle), and Jerome Ty (right calf strain) are ruled out for the game tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Eric Gordon, who is set to join the Grizzlies from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a 2032 second-round draft pick, will miss the game against Portland. Lastly, Scotty Pippen Jr. is listed as questionable; however, fans can expect him to remain sidelined. He steps up post-surgery recovery on his left great toe, eager to make his season debut in the coming weeks.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Similar to their opponents, the Trail Blazers have injury concerns of their own. Long-term absentee Damian Lillard is still out as he works on recovery from his 2025-26 season-ending Achilles tear. Kris Murray (lumbar strain) and Matisse Thybulle (right knee) also miss out tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deni Avdija (low back strain) is listed as questionable despite practicing with the team on Thursday. However, he remains in contention to feature in the rematch when the two teams meet again on Saturday. Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear) is listed as probable.

Predicted Starting Lineups for Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially line up when they face off at the Moda Center in Portland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memphis Grizzlies Portland Trail Blazers Cam Spencer Jrue Holiday Cedric Coward Shaedon Sharpe Oliver-Maxence Prosper Donovan Clingan Jaylen Wells Toumani Camara GG Jackson II Jerami Grant

For the visitors, the likes of Cam Spencer, GG Jackson II and Jaylen Wells, will be trusted to lead on offense. Fresh arrivals – Walter Clayton Jr., Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Anderson – all part of the JJJ blockbuster trade, are available and could make their debut tonight.

For Rip City, in the absence of Avdija, the likes of Jerami Grant and bench option Sidy Cissoko will continue to pick up the slack. Veteran Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe will be key for the home team, who will be hungry to impress in front of their loyal fans.