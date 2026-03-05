Is Jalen Brunson Hurt? Knicks Star Headed to Locker Room vs Thunder

It’s a difficult time to for the Knicks right now. Josh Hart is dealing with injuries, in the middle of a statistical slump, yet produces at a high level. Fans and analysts can’t decide whether he should remain a starter or bench him for someone who can support Jalen Brunson on the floor. During the Knicks’ surge in the East, they face the defending champions tonight. But very early into the second half, New York hit back-to-back setbacks.

While the Knicks were falling behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in double digits, Josh Hart left for the locker room. The initial reports confirm that he injured his back. Although details remain vague on what happened and if it was a non contact injury, he returned to the bench.

It was immediately followed by Jalen Brunson heading into the locker room. He’s injured his leg but again, details remain vague.

Without him the Knicks managed to bring the gap within 6 points, now at 61-67 with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Both players are not having a great night. Jalen Brunson had only 5 points across 20+ minutes while Hart had 4.

Update: Jalen Brunson returned to the game. His clutch three tied the Knicks and Thunder 75-75. He’s extended his night’s tally to 10 points while bringingthe game within NewYork’s reach.

This is a developing story.