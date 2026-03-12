Is Jalen Brunson Jamaican? Explaining Knicks Star’s Roots After Comments on Switching National Team

As we approach the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup, peripheral nations are stepping up recruitment to add some big names to their respective rosters. One country with ambitious aspirations to feature at the World Cup and, subsequently, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is the Caribbean sleeping giant, Jamaica.

They’ve already added experienced Miami Heat star Norman Powell to their ranks and were reportedly in talks to bring in Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes last summer. There could be another NBA star who joins this pair in the form of New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson.

What is Jalen Brunson’s Nationality? Everything you need to know

Brunson is biracial. The 29-year-old’s father, Rick Brunson (a former NBA player and Knicks assistant coach), is of European descent. In contrast, his mother, Sandra Brunson (a former Temple volleyball player), is African American with Jamaican roots.

Jalen identifies strongly with his African American heritage and supported the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

Imago Jun 22, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks second round pick Jalen Brunson, point guard, Villanova poses for a photo with his family and members of the Mavericks staff during a press conference at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: © Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Born August 31, 1996, in New Brunswick, NJ, and raised partly in Cherry Hill, Brunson moved to Lincolnshire, Illinois, in 2010. As a teenager, Brunson played basketball at Stevenson High School.

He spent a lot of time in NBA locker rooms because of his dad’s work, where he got to know Tom Thibodeau (his current coach in New York). Brunson went on to play for the Villanova Wildcats’ men’s basketball team from 2015 to 2018.

The Dallas Mavericks drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft (33rd overall). He spent four years in Texas before fate brought him back to New York in 2022. Since then, Brunson has become a central figure for the Knicks alongside Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Will Jalen Brunson Play for Jamaica at the 2028 Olympics?

Coming back to the team Jamaica links, Brunson made waves after his recent appearance on an episode of “The Roommates Show” alongside Hart and Knicks teammate Jose Alvarado. The Trio was talking about their respective national team aspirations, with Alvarado repping Puerto Rico and Hart addressing his German heritage.

When the spotlight was on Jalen, Alvarado asked him if he would play for any other country other than the USA. Brunson was quick to respond, “I don’t know. I could play somewhere else.”

Hart was quick to suggest that he could play for Jamaica, based on his maternal heritage. The 3x All-Star kept it subtle but eventually replied, “Yeah, I think it’d be alright.”

Brunson is eligible for Jamaican citizenship through his maternal grandparents. However, this update must be music to Jamaican Basketball officials’ ears, but should be taken with a grain of salt.

Fans must remember that Brunson has represented Team USA across various youth levels (U17, U19). He was also part of the American team that featured at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup under the tutelage of the legendary Steve Kerr.

He played alongside Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, and Austin Reaves.

He is yet to play at the Olympics for Team USA. The 2028 Los Angeles Games could be his golden opportunity to achieve that dream. But if things change in the next 12-24 months, Jamaica could recruit a serious hooper and change the trajectory of the game in the Caribbean country.