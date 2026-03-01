Is James Harden Playing Today vs Nets? Latest Injury Report on Cavaliers Star (Mar 1)

The Cleveland Cavaliers (37-24) are set to go on the road today as they gear up to take on a struggling Brooklyn Nets (15-44) outfit. The visitors currently occupy the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference table but have lost their last two games. A lot of that has to do with the absence of superstars James Harden and Donovan Mitchell. Here’s the latest on James Harden’s injury status and predicted starting lineups for both teams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Is James Harden Playing Today Against the Nets?

As per the latest NBA injury reports, veteran James Harden is listed as questionable for this afternoon’s matchup against the Nets. The former Nets player suffered a non-displaced fracture of the distal phalanx in his right thumb (non-shooting hand) during the Cavs 109-94 win over the New York Knicks on Feb 24. He missed the last two games against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons and remains doubtful for Sunday.

As per unofficial reports, Harden could miss at least another two games, which will be concerning for Cleveland due to the additional absence of Mitchell (groin strain).

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report for (Mar 1)

ADVERTISEMENT

Cavaliers News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google HC Kenny Atkinson knows today’s matchup won’t be an easy one. His team is 15-15 on the road, currently on a two-game loss streak, and missing a few key players. Former Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (left index finger fracture), SF Max Strus (left foot fracture), and 29-year-old Dean Wade (right ankle sprain) are all ruled out for today afternoon. Riley Minix misses out as well due to his G-League obligations.

Meanwhile, the Nets have a stacked injury list of their own. Center Nic Claxton (right thumb sprain) is listed as questionable but might still get some minutes off the bench. Young Russian guard Egor Demin is ruled out due to a left plantar fascia issue he suffered in the 111-148 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday. Guard Tyson Etienne, forward Chaney Johnson, 25-year-old E.J. Liddell, and former Atlanta Hawks player Drake Powell all miss out due to their G-League commitments.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Keon Ellis – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Left index finger; Fracture)

James Harden – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right thumb; Fracture)

Riley Minix – Out (G-League Two-way)

Donovan Mitchell – Out (Injury/Illness-Right groin; Strain)

Max Strus – Out (Injury/Illness-Left foot; Surgery Jones Fracture)

Dean Wade – Out (Injury/Illness-Right ankle; Sprain)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Nic Claxton – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right thumb; Sprain)

Egor Demin – Out (Injury/Illness-Left plantar fascia; Injury management)

Tyson Etienne – Out (G-League Two-way)

Chaney Johnson – Out (G-League Two-way)

E.J. Liddell – Out (G-League Two-way)

Drake Powell – Out (G-League Two-way)

Predicted Starting Lineups for Cavaliers vs Nets

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially lineup at tip-off tonight at the Barclays Center in New York.

Cleveland Cavaliers Brooklyn Nets Dennis Schroder Nolan Traore Sam Merrill Ziaire Williams Jaylon Tyson Michael Porter Jr. Evan Mobley Noah Clowney Jarrett Allen Nic Claxton

HC Atkinson will be eager to end his team’s losing streak this afternoon. The Cavs won’t get a better chance to bounce back than going up against a demoralized Brooklyn unit. Harden is pushing to play, but Cleveland’s coaching staff will be cautious. In his absence, the likes of Dennis Schroder, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen will share offensive duties. The likes of Tyrese Proctor, Craig Porter Jr., and Thomas Bryant will also feature off the bench just like they did against the Pistons.

Nets HC Jordi Fernandez knows his team is low on morale after seven straight losses. Brooklyn has a 9-21 record at home this season, and the loss of Demin and Claxton’s injury won’t make things any easier. The latter might still get some minutes, but the majority of the offensive responsibility will rest on the shoulders of Michael Porter Jr. and Noah Clowney. The home team will have to dig deep if they want to upset the Cavs today.