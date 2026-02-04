Is James Harden Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Latest Injury Report on Cavaliers Star (Feb 4)

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers sent shockwaves throughout the NBA world after they pulled off a blockbuster trade just days before the trade deadline. The Clippers sent James Harden to the Cavs in exchange for Darius Garland and a second-round pick.

Now, not even hours after this trade, both teams are gearing up to face each other in a highly anticipated cross-conference matchup. Of course, this has gotten the fans all riled up as they hope to see the Beard in new colors tonight. However, will the 36-year-old be available?

Is James Harden playing tonight against the Clippers?

Well, probably. That’s because right now, James Harden is listed as day-to-day on the Cavaliers’ injury report due to personal reasons. This could be a huge bummer for the Wine and Gold, who are in the midst of a five-game road trip.

Imago Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) during the second half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Although this would only be Harden’s first-ever game for Cleveland, the veteran point guard is expected to settle in quickly. As it is, the Beard is having a terrific season thus far. He’s averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists.

That stat line underscores how significant his presence could be for Cleveland. However, they might have to wait at least a game or two before that starts happening. Nonetheless, James Harden doesn’t seem to be the only superstar who could miss tonight’s game.

The Clippers vs the Cavaliers injury reports for February 4th

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players from both teams ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Apart from James Harden, the Cavs could miss a couple more stars tonight. This includes their star center, Evan Mobley, who is struggling with a calf injury. As a result of this, the 24-year-old will not be able to take the court tonight.

This is far from ideal for Cleveland, as Mobley has been instrumental for them throughout this season. He’s averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, numbers Cleveland will sorely miss with him sidelined.

Meanwhile, Max Strus will also be on the sidelines for the Wine and Gold, as the guard is dealing with a foot injury and is expected to miss several more weeks of action.

Los Angeles Clippers injury report

As for the Clippers, they will also not be able to start their new acquisition, as Darius Garland continues to recover from his toe injury. Nonetheless, he will be joined by TyTy Washington Jr. on the sidelines, who has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Lastly, the Clippers will also enter tonight’s game without their other star guard, Bradley Beal. This comes as a result of the veteran sharpshooter suffering a season-ending hip injury earlier during this campaign. Having said that, will these injuries affect both teams’ starting lineups?

Predicted lineups for the Clippers vs the Cavaliers

Here’s how the Cleveland Cavaliers could start with James Harden:

Position Player PG James Harden (probable) SG Donovan Mitchell SF Dean Wade PF Nae’Qwan Tomlin C Jarrett Allen

And here’s how the Los Angeles Clippers could start without Darius Garland:

Position Player PG Kris Dunn SG Kobe Sanders SF Kawhi Leonard PF John Collins C Ivica Zubac

That’s how both starting lineups could look, making this an intriguing matchup. Both teams are in strong form and will be looking to make a statement, especially Harden, who at 36 wanted a chance to compete for a championship and now gets his first opportunity to do so in Cleveland.