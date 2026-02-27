Is James Harden Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Latest Injury Report on Cavaliers Star (Feb 27)

Feb 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Feb 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Two of the most in-form teams go head-to-head tonight in a classic Eastern Conference showdown. The Cleveland Cavaliers (37-23) go on the road to play against divisional leaders Detroit Pistons (43-14). The visitors will be without franchise superstar Donovan Mitchell (right groin strain). Veteran star James Harden is also a doubt for tonight’s matchup after suffering a thumb fracture earlier this week. Here’s the latest on Harden’s injury status and predicted starting line-ups for both teams.

Is James Harden Playing Tonight Against the Pistons?

As per the latest team injury reports, Harden is listed as questionable for tonight’s game in Detroit. The 36-year-old sustained a distal phalanx fracture of the thumb during Tuesday’s 94-109 win over the New York Knicks. He was rested for Wednesday’s narrow 116-118 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but could be offered a few minutes later this evening.

James ‘The Beard’ Harden has been highly productive since joining the Cavaliers, putting up strong scoring and playmaking numbers in heavy minutes. The vet is averaging 18.9 points, eight assists, and just under five total rebounds in seven starts for Cleveland. He’s playing roughly 32–33 minutes per night as a primary creator alongside Mitchell.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report for (Feb 27)

Cavaliers HC Kenny Atkinson will be sweating with a stacked injury list. Keon Ellis (left index finger fracture), Dennis Schroder (right ankle sprain), Dean Wade (right ankle sprain), and Harden (right thumb fracture) are all listed as questionable. Mitchell (right groin strain) and Max Strus (left foot Jones fracture) will not participate tonight.

The Pistons, on the other hand, boast a strong and healthy bench. The likes of Bobi Klintman, Chaz Lanier, and Wendell Moore Jr. all miss out due to their respective G-League commitments as part of their two-way contracts. Additionally, 24-year-old power forward Isaiah Stewart misses out as he continues to serve a seven-game suspension for his role in the on-court brawl while playing against the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Keon Ellis – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Left index finger; Fracture)

James Harden – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right thumb; Fracture)

Riley Minix – Out (G-League two-way)

Donovan Mitchell – Out (Injury/Illness-Right groin; Strain)

Dennis Schroder – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right ankle; Sprain)

Max Strus – Out (Injury/Illness-Left foot; Surgery Jones fracture)

Dean Wade – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right ankle; Sprain)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Bobi Klintman – Out (G-League on-assignment)

Chaz Lanier – Out (G-League on-assignment)

Wendell Moore Jr. – Out (G-League two-way)

Isaiah Stewart – Out (League suspension)

Predicted Starting Lineups for Cavaliers vs Pistons

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially line up at tip-off tonight at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Cleveland Cavaliers Detroit Pistons Sam Merrill Cade Cunningham Dennis Schroder Duncan Robinson Jaylon Tyson Tobias Harris Evan Mobley Ausar Thompson Jarrett Allen Jalen Duren

The Cavs are 8-2 in their last 10 games in the league. They have a 17-12 record on the road this campaign but enter tonight’s game as the obvious underdog. Coach Atkinson hopes his players can step up their performances in the absence of Mitchell and Harden’s limited availability. The likes of Dennis Schroder, Jaylon Tyson, and Jarrett Allen will be key for the visiting team if they want to upset the high-flying Pistons.

Meanwhile, Detroit HC J.B. Bickerstaff’s boys are also sitting on an 8-2 record in their last 10 games. They enter tonight’s game as clear favorites, as MVP candidate Cade Cunningham will be eager to build on a string of impressive displays. The 24-year-old dropped 29 in Wednesday’s 124-116 over reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Center Jalen Duren also picked up 29 points in that win and will look to build on that streak tonight in front of home fans.