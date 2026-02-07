Is James Harden Playing Tonight vs Kings? Latest Injury Report on Cavaliers Star (Feb 7)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a trip to the West Coast as they will be facing the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, February 7, at the Golden 1 Center. The Cavs are in a decent position in the Eastern Conference, and they have added one of the best players in the league, James Harden, in exchange for Darius Garland. With Harden on their roster, the Cavs are expecting to do great things this season.

Overall, the Cavaliers are fourth in the Eastern Conference, and they have a strong young core. They saw an opportunity and decided to add Harden’s experience to this energetic roster. The Beard is looking to chase his first NBA title, and he believes that he is currently on the right team to compete for the championship this season. On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings are on the other half of the standings as they are 15th in the West with an underwhelming 12-41 record. They have lost their last 11 games heading into this game.

Is James Harden playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings?

James Harden is expected to make his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the next two games. It could be in this game in Sacramento as well. The 36-year-old guard is healthy and ready to form a backcourt partnership with Donovan Mitchell, which helps him seek his elusive first title.

The former MVP is playing at a sensational level even in his 14th season in the NBA. Harden is averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per contest across 44 games this season on 41.9% shooting from the floor. He is an eight-time All-Star and will bring in valuable experience to this team filled with talented youngsters.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report

With a glimmer of hope around Harden’s availability, the Cavaliers are in a pretty strong position in this away game. However, they have a couple of injury concerns. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings also have a few names on their injury list ahead of the home game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers could field a solid team if Harden decides to suit up on Saturday against the Kings. Other than that, fellow forward Dean Wade is listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, the more pressing concern is around starting center Evan Mobley, who is sidelined with a calf injury. Max Strus is another player present on the injury list due to a foot injury.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings also have problems of their own. All-Star Domantas Sabonis is listed as questionable for this game due to lower back soreness. There are doubts over De’Andre Hunter’s availability as he sustained an eye injury in the last game against the Clippers.

Meanwhile, Keegan Murray continues to remain on the sidelines with an ankle concern. He is expected to be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings predicted starting lineups

Based on the latest injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for this contest.

Cleveland Cavaliers Sacramento Kings Jaylon Tyson De’Andre Hunter Dean Wade DeMar DeRozan Jarrett Allen Maxime Raynaud Donovan Mitchell Russell Westbrook James Harden* Zach Lavine

If James Harden suits up for this game, then all eyes will be on him and how he gels with the team, and especially with Mitchell in the backcourt. Meanwhile, the Kings also have a lot of veteran firepower in Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach Lavine but things haven’t gone in their favor this season. Overall, with or without Harden, the Cavaliers will start as favorites.