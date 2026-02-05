Is Jaren Jackson Jr Playing Tonight vs Hawks? Latest Injury Report on Jazz Star (Feb 5)

The Utah Jazz have gone through a drastic change in their roster. A blockbuster trade just ahead of the trade deadline sees them land former Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr from the Memphis Grizzlies. Overall, the Jazz are in a precarious position this season as they gear up to face the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Thursday, February 5, at the State Farm Arena. All eyes will be on the Jazz and their newest acquisition if he decides to suit up for this away game.

The Jazz are 13th in the Western Conference with a 16-35 record, winning only once in their last seven games. Their only win came in the previous contest when they secured a 132-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers courtesy of collective performance from the roster led by Lauri Markkanen. On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks are ninth in the East with a comparatively better record of 25-27, winning five of their last seven games. They are on an upward curve in the recent stretch and will put up a good fight at home.

Is Jaren Jackson Jr playing tonight against the Hawks?

To set the record straight, Jaren Jackson Jr may not be available for Thursday’s game between the Jazz and the Hawks. The deal was reported only on Tuesday afternoon, and some paperwork is reportedly remaining. Also, the Jazz will look to tank in full flow with the intention of keeping their top-eight-protected pick for the 2026 NBA Draft, so the Jazz fans may have to wait for Jackson’s debut in new colors.

Imago Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Overall, the All-NBA star is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game this season. He is a quality player who offers a lot of stability at both ends of the court. It will be interesting to see how the star forward lines up with Markkanen, Ace Bailey, and Keyonte George.

It is surely a move in the right direction for the Jazz as they once again look like a team that could compete for the Championship in the coming years, as they have a strong young core.

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

With Jackson’s unavailability from this game more or less confirmed, the Jazz also have another uncertainty for Thursday’s contest. Meanwhile, the Hawks also have multiple players unavailable for various reasons. Let us take a closer look at the injury reports of both teams ahead of this showdown.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Utah Jazz have received multiple players on trade deal, and most of them are not available for this game. The likes of Jackson, Vince Williams Jr, John Konchar, and Lonzo Ball are not available for this game as they recently got traded.

In terms of injuries, Keyonte George is unavailable for this away game due to an ankle injury. Moreover, Kevin Love is also out with illness, whereas Elijah Harkless is unavailable due to a hamstring concern. Lastly, center Walker Kessler is out for the season with a left shoulder injury.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Just like the Jazz, the Hawks have made a major trade, sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. Both players will be unavailable for this game.

In terms of injuries, Onyeka Okongwu is also unavailable with a mouth injury. Lastly, N’Faly Dante is out for the remainder of the ongoing season due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks predicted starting lineups

Based on the trade and injuries, here’s how both teams could lineup for Thursday’s East-West contest.

Utah Jazz Atlanta Hawks Cody Williams Jalen Johnson Lauri Markkanen Zachcharie Risacher Kyle Filipowski Christian Koloko Isaiah Collier Nickeil Alexander-Walker Ace Bailey Dyson Daniels

With Keyonte George and Jaren Jackson Jr unavailable for this game, all eyes will be on Lauri Markkanen to step up once again for the Utah Jazz in this away contest. Meanwhile, the likes of Bailey, Collier, and Brice Sensabaugh will provide strong support. On the other hand, the onus will be on Jalen Johnson to do the heavy lifting for the Hawks. CJ McCollum, who played a major role in their previous win over the Miami Heat, will continue to hold value even if he comes off the bench. Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, but giventhat it is a home game, the Hawks will start as slight favorites.