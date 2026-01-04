Is Jaylen Brown Dating Kendall Jenner? Fact-Checking Viral Claim About Celtics Star

Did a viral social media post spark the NBA’s latest celebrity rumor? Boston Celtics’ All-Star Jaylen Brown, who has led the team brilliantly in the absence of Jayson Tatum, is the latest player to be in the firing line of online speculations, as fans have already started linking him to American model and media personality Kendall Jenner. But how true is that?

Jaylen Brown is also extremely active on social media, as he shares his thoughts without hesitation on his social media handles. Similarly, Kendall Jenner is also a socialite with a massive fan following on social media. And now, a rumored connection between the two personalities has garnered a lot of eyeballs, so much so that fans have forgotten to differentiate between fact and fiction.

How Did the Jaylen Brown–Kendall Jenner Dating Rumor Start?

The dating rumors linking the Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown and media personality Kendall Jenner sparked on Instagram when a notorious fan account named Durant made a post accompanied by an AI-generated image of the two personalities.

“Jaylen Brown & Kendall Jenner has been allegedly hanging out & casually dating, with both open to forming a relationship but not wanting to force anything,” the IG post captioned.

The account holder made tall claims about the two personalities meeting first in St. Barth last summer, and since then, they have been allegedly dating without thinking much about their future.

The aforementioned account is extremely notorious for spreading fake news around the NBA. In the past, they shared baseless rumors linking Denver Nuggets star Christian Braun and actress Sydney Sweeney last week.

What Do We Know About Jaylen Brown and Kendall Jenner’s Personal Lives?

Brown’s dating history goes back to his college days when his first public link was Jacqueline Hawileh. The duo probably met at the college campus during their time at the University of California.

Later, the All-Star guard was linked with Boston-based model Arkan Ali. The paparazzi have often spotted her at Celtics’ games and also at Fenway Park with Brown.

However, his most high-profile link came in 2021 when there were dating rumors with Grammy-winning singer H.E.R., also known as Gabriella Wilson. It all started in a Lakers-Celtics game when the two met because of their mutual friends. Eventually, the relationship allegedly didn’t extend beyond eight months.

Brown’s latest link was with Puerto Rican model Bernice Burgos, which started in 2022 in Miami. Burgos was seen posting IG stories with the #JB and also sported a customized jersey with ‘Queen JB’ imprinted during the Celtics’ playoff run in the 2023-24 season. The relationship lasted two years. He is currently single and focused on guiding the Boston Celtics to greater heights.

On the other hand, Kendall Jenner’s dating life is also very public, mainly because of her family name. She has tried keeping things private, but most of her relationships are well-known to people. Jenner has a history of dating NBA superstars, and hence, people are extremely invested when the rumors linking her to Brown surfaced for the first time.

The supermodel has been linked with several well-known personalities, starting with musicians like Harry Styles and Nick Jonas, to NBA players like Ben Simmons and Devin Booker.

Jenner has had a varied dating history. She had a teenage romance with former One Direction vocalist Harry Styles and a two-year relationship with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. In between, she has been linked with NBA stars Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Kendall Jenner was most recently linked with famous rapper Bad Bunny. A source later told PEOPLE that the two “are spending time together.”

However, they had allegedly split up in 2023 before again reconciling in 2024. But eventually their relationship fizzled out, and currently Jenner is single.

Fact-Check Verdict—Is the Dating Rumor True?

The dating rumor involving Jaylen Brown and Kendall Jenner seems extremely baseless until either of the two personalities confirms the same otherwise. The Instagram user who sparked the rumors is known for spreading fake news.

This seems like another attempt to gain traction on social and reach a massive audience, as nothing sells more than fake news about celebrities and their personal lives.