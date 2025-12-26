Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight? Pacers vs Celtics Latest Injury Report (Dec 26)

For the second time this week, the Boston Celtics will be taking on the Indiana Pacers. The last time the two teams met, Boston made a strong comeback, beating Indiana 103-95 on Monday. Jaylen Brown was the standout performer for the Cs as he scored 31 points, 9 rebounds, and even dished out two assists.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It seemed like Brown was back at his best after struggling to lead Boston in Jayson Tatum’s absence initially. So, now with the two teams gearing up to face each other once again, he’ll be extremely crucial for his team. But the question is, will he be available for tonight’s game? Let’s find that out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Jaylen Brown playing against the Pacers?

Yes, Jaylen Brown is available to play against the Indiana Pacers tonight. This comes as a result of his not being on the team’s injury report. Obviously, this is great news for the Cs who’ll be hoping to extend their winning streak to four tonight. More so, because JB has been extremely important for the Celtics.

Imago Dec 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

So far, this season, the 29-year-old has been averaging 29.4 points along with 6.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from the three-point line. Nonetheless, even though Brown is all set to take part in tonight’s action, the same cannot be said for his teammates and even several players on the Pacers’ roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Celtics vs the Pacers injury report for December 26th

Here are all the players who could miss tonight’s game or have been ruled out completely:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Boston Celtics injury report

The most glaring absence for the Celtics will be that of their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum. However, it won’t be too surprising given that he’s already ruled out for the rest of the season. Nonetheless, that doesn’t diminish the void that his Achilles injury has left in the Celtics roster. Apart from him, Chris Boucher will also miss tonight’s massive clash.

The forward is out for this game, not because of any injury, but because of personal reasons. Nonetheless, these two absences won’t be too much to handle for Boston as they’ve already played some great basketball in Tatum’s and even Boucher’s absence. So, that’s it for the Celtics, but what about their opponents tonight?

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana Pacers injury report

Just like their opponents, the Pacers have also been playing this season without their franchise cornerstone, Tyrese Haliburton. And that won’t change tonight as the point guard continues to recover from his Achilles injury that he suffered in the NBA Finals last season. Apart from him, Indiana has several more injuries to deal with.

Imago Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton 0 goes up for a dunk past New York Knicks OG Anunoby 8 in the third quarter of the Eastern Conference Final game 6 in Indianapolis, Indiana Saturday May 31, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY IND20250531122 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

Isaiah Jackson is one of them who will be out for this game because of a concussion. Meanwhile, Ben Sheppard will also miss tonight’s action because of a calf injury. However, that’s not where their struggles end. Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin are also sidelined for this game because of knee and foot injuries, respectively. This suggests that there may be a few tweaks in their lineup, but will that be the case?

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for the Celtics vs the Pacers

Here’s how the Boston Celtics could start with Jaylen Brown:

ADVERTISEMENT

Position Player PG Payton Pritchard SG Derrick White SF Jaylen Brown PF Jordan Walsh C Neemias Queta

And, here’s how the Indiana Pacers could start amid their injury troubles:

Position Player PG Andrew Nembhard SG T.J McConnell SF Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam C Jay Huff

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the stage is all set for an interesting clash between Boston and Indiana. Although the Celtics got the better of the injury-riddled Pacers last time out, there’s a strong chance that Indy might use this game being at home to their advantage. However, still, if we had to pick one, it’s got to be the Cs who’ve been terrific in recent weeks, as we eagerly await tip-off.