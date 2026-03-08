Is Jayson Tatum on a Minutes Restriction vs Cavaliers? Latest Update on Celtics Star

On Friday, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum made his much-awaited season debut against the Dallas Mavericks. This came after the 27-year-old was upgraded to questionable ahead of the matchup. This, of course, was massive news for the Cs, who have missed their franchise cornerstone for the entire season thus far. And Tatum didn’t disappoint on his return, wrapping up a solid win against Dallas with 15 points, 7 assists, and 12 rebounds.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That in itself was impressive enough, but what stood out more was the fact that he logged in 27 minutes during the win. This came after there had been significant buzz around whether he’d be on a minutes restriction or not. However, now, considering the nature of his injury, Tatum’s minutes might have to go down against the Cavaliers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs Cavaliers? Update on Celtics star’s minutes restriction

“I have no idea.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is what Boston’s head coach Joe Mazzulla said before Jayson Tatum’s debut on Friday. So, even though he did suit up for much longer than expected against the Mavs, that might not be the case tonight. That’s because this isn’t a normal lineup change. The forward came back from an Achilles injury, which is notoriously known for ending careers.

Imago Mar 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) smiles at Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) while being congratulated by guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Although, fortunately, that wasn’t the case for Tatum, the Celtics will not be taking too many risks with their star forward. More so, because they already boast a 42-21 record and possess the second seed in the Eastern Conference. So, it doesn’t make any sense for them to just feed JT to the hounds so early. They’d rather ease him into the rotation as the season marches on. Meanwhile, apart from the forward, Boston also has other setbacks to worry about.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cavaliers vs the Celtics injury reports

ADVERTISEMENT

While doubts prevail around Jayson Tatum’s minutes, we now shift our focus toward the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s clash:

Boston Celtics injury report

Even though Tatum is back, the Boston Celtics are still an injury away from returning to full fitness. This comes as a result of big man Nikola Vucevic still being out with a fractured finger in his right hand. The veteran center is set to be re-evaluated in about 3-to-4 weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means he won’t be taking the court tonight, which is a bit of a bummer as the 35-year-old has been having a pretty solid campaign and is expected to be a huge piece for the Cs going forward. Nonetheless, Neemias Queta and Luka Garza will not let Boston feel Vucevic’s absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

As for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they are much harder hit by injuries than the Celtics. Cleveland will miss the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and others due to injuries. While the Spida has been ruled out for this game because of a groin injury, his teammate Allen is dealing with a knee injury and won’t play tonight as a result of the same.

Imago Feb 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court during the second half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Dean Wade will also be on the bench tonight because of an ankle injury. However, that’s not it. Tyrese Proctor and Max Strus will also miss the game because of quadriceps and foot injuries, respectively. Lastly, Jaylon Tyson could further pile up on Cleveland’s misery as he’s questionable for the game due to a neck strain. That said, how would their lineup look amid all these blows?

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for the Cavaliers vs the Celtics

Here is how both the lineups for tonight’s clash could look:

ADVERTISEMENT

Position Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers PG Derrick White James Harden SG Jaylen Brown Sam Merrill SF Sam Hauser Keon Ellis PF Jayson Tatum Jaylon Tyson (probable) C Neemias Queta Evan Mobley

That’s how both the starting fives could look. And by the looks of things, the Cs are clear favorites for this game. Not just because of Cleveland missing Mitchell and Allen, but also because of their form. However, we’ve seen crazier things happen before, so you never know as we await the tip-off in Cleveland.